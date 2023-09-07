Alanis Morissette Reacts to Morgan Wade’s Song About Her

Alanis Morissette was so touched by Morgan Wade‘s song “Alanis,” which addresses the former artist’s struggles within the music industry earlier on in her career, that she posted a special message for the young country singer on Instagram.

“Morgan, thank you for seeing me,” wrote Morissette, along with the cover art of Wade’s 2023 album Psychopath. “Your generosity, and your ability to so powerfully, vulnerable, and empathically articulate your deep kindness. Deeply moved. Love you.”

Wade’s third album, Psychopath, features “Alanis,” which she co-wrote with Natalie Hemby and her producer, Jason Isbell’s 400 Unit guitarist Sadler Vaden. Singing How did you ever keep your sanity? Alanis / Lived out your pain through sweet profanity / Your heart, it was bleeding / When you told all your secrets / And they showed no sympathy, “Alanis” explores how Morissette dealt with fame as a young woman in a tumultuous music industry.

Along with Hemby and Vaden, additional co-writers on Psychopath also included Julia Michaels, Butch Walker, and The Love Junkies’ Lori McKenna, Liz Rose and Hillary Lindsey. Wade also shared a live version of “Alanis” and plans on releasing more acoustic versions of other Psychopath tracks.

The Virginia-born singer and songwriter said Psychopath was a big turning point in her career since her second album Reckless in 2021.

“’Reckless’ changed everything for me,” Wade recently told American Songwriter. “It helped put me on the map. I’ve met so many people, booked shows, and made a living off of that record. I’ve had to learn a lot through that. I think I’m happier and healthier than I was when I wrote ‘Reckless’ and when I released it. You learn a lot in three years. You can learn a lot in six months.”

She continued, “I’m definitely different. I’ve learned to say no and that time is your most valuable thing. I won’t just do something because it looks good. I’m going to do what I want to do. I’m learning to keep my circle small and not listen to what the internet says or what other people say. Just focus on the real fans and the real people around me.”

Photo: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images