Chris Stapleton Joins The War and Treaty for Live “Tennessee Whiskey”

Husband and wife duo The War and Treaty performed a rendition of Chris Stapleton‘s “Tennessee Whiskey” live with Stapleton himself. The War and Treaty shared footage of the performance to TikTok.

The Michigan-formed group have recently been touring with Stapleton as his opener during his All-American Road Show Tour. On TikTok, members Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount revealed that a concert in Canada on August 18 was the duo’s last gig on the tour.

“Tonight in Canada we end our last show with #americanroadshow. It’s been wonderful and we hope to return with the tour again,” The War and Treaty wrote in a caption on TikTok. “See you tonight 🇨🇦 as we open for CS one last time this season. M&T”

The duo, who gained popularity after being featured on Zach Bryan‘s “Hey Driver,” posted their performance of “Tennessee Whiskey” opposite Stapleton on TikTok. During the three-minute clip, changing text pops up onscreen, detailing the experience of performing onstage with Stapleton.

“I dreamed of one day singing it on stage (‘Tennessee Whiskey’) with him and Morgane Stapleton,” Michael Trotter Jr. wrote. “Just me and my Totty singing with two ICONIC presence would be awesome.”

“Been waiting to play Budweiser Stage in Toronto for a while, but a storm caused us to have to cancel our set so the audience could make sure to get enough Chris. So we gladly ‘stepped aside’ so the man giving us the opportunity can do what he does best…SING,” Trotter Jr. continued. “He didn’t have to have us come out, but he did, and that, my friend, is why he’s on top! Thanks to the Stapletons for this opportunity.”

During a March 2023 interview with Billboard, The War and Treaty discussed how they initially developed a relationship with Stapleton after performing at the 2022 CMA Awards. “When we got off the stage and went back to our seats, Chris was standing there with Morgane, his wife, and they were like, ‘We have to do something together,’” the duo said. “And it’s so cool because Morgane was like, ‘We should go on tour, right?’ And Chris goes, ‘Yep, we should.’ And Patty Loveless goes, ‘Make sure they take you on tour.’ So they are taking us on tour.”

Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT