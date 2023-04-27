Alexander Ludwig Talks Sobriety And Being 5 Years Clean: “It’s Been A Long Road” 

The Hunger Games alum turned country music star Alexander Ludwig is celebrating a massive milestone—five years sober.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

The “That’s The Life I Want” singer previously turned (April 23) to social media to share a heartfelt video explaining his recovery journey. While sitting on his porch, he reflected on his progress and got candid about the dark times he faced.

“It’s pretty crazy to me that five years ago to the day, I was so lost, so confused and so scared about where my life would go,” shared the 30-year-old. “All I knew was that I had an issue and a problem that needed to be fixed.”

He continued to acknowledge that he had lost several loved ones to addiction. He decided to share his personal story to encourage others battling to persevere forward.

“I’ve lost a lot of friends to this disease. So, many people didn’t make it, and I don’t really know why, because there’s so many reasons why that should have been me and not them,” he confessed. “I don’t want to make this video as, like, congratulatory to myself—It’s really just for anybody that needs to see this. If you’re struggling, be brave enough to ask for help and take it from me, there is hope at the end of the road, there really is a light at the end of the tunnel. It’s actually staggering to me how much has changed in my life since I got out until now.”

The fast-rising artist recited a vulnerable poem that he penned while receiving treatment in rehab. The weighted words were initially meant for his future son, but he decided to share a verse to honor the day.

Fans flocked to the comments to congratulate the vocalist on his achievement and to admire his strength.

“Love you, brother. You’re a superhero,” said Netflix Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes.

“I’m glad you had the courage to get help,” said a follower.

“I and many others needed this encouragement today, thank you,” added another.

Ludwig did not fail to mention that the special day marks another occasion – the first time he went on a date with his now wife, Lauren. It’s been officially three years since the country crooner scored his brunette beauty. Ludwig’s wife is a gift he received when he got clean.

“It’s amazing what can happen when you decide to love yourself and commit to loving yourself and to growing every day as a human being as opposed to satiating these impulses we all have,” he concluded.

The vocalist and his wife tied the knot in 2021. The two announced in early February that they are expecting their first child together. The couple struggled to get pregnant and suffered three miscarriages until they received the gift of their miracle baby.

“It’s been a long road, and we wanted to wait until things were looking promising this time around,” he wrote on Instagram alongside the announcement. “Thank you, guys for all of the support. We couldn’t be more grateful. We suffered 3 losses before this one, but each one of those losses taught us about ourselves and each other. To everyone out there who has suffered miscarriages before, there is light on the other of your journey. You are not alone.”

Baby Ludwig is expected to arrive in May 2023.

Photo courtesy ID-PR