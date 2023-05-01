Kane Brown Is Taking a Short Hiatus Before Pursuing an Acting Career 

Kane Brown will be taking a step back from music to pursue acting.

The country hitmaker shared the news when he caught up with Entertainment Tonight’s Cassie DiLaura ahead of his performance at Stagecoach Festival on Saturday (April 29) evening in Indio, California.

Brown is currently on his nationwide Different Man Tour, where he’s stopping at notable arenas in North America with his wife and daughters. Following the run that is expected to end on September 8 in Woodward Fresno, California, the country couple will be taking a short hiatus.

“We’re taking a couple of months off coming up,” Brown explained.

Following the time off, he plans on channeling his energy into his acting career.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do. But you know, whatever’s there, I’m going to try and pursue it,” he declared. “[I’m] just gonna, you know, take into looking into acting.”

Brown previously made his acting debut in the CBS series Fire Country where he played an “enigmatic, modern-day train hopper who helps injured patients on the scene of a crash.” Tia Napolitano and David Gould penned the Bill Purple-directed episode.

“Acting has been a life-long dream of mine, and to make my debut on a hit series like Fire Country is such an honor,” Brown told People before the premiere on April 7.

“As soon as Kane stepped onto the set, it felt like he had been a part of the Fire Country family from the beginning. I was really blown away by how natural and honest he is in each scene,” added series creator, Max Thieriot.

Until the Award-winning musician figures out his next step forward in Hollywood, he will be hunkering down in Sunny Florida to rest up.

“We just bought a Florida home. So, we’re gonna go down,” said Brown to ET. “The girls went to the beach for the first time; they loved it. So we’re gonna go down there, hang out with them, and make some memories.”

Fire Country airs on Friday nights at 9/8 c. The new drama series is available to stream on Paramount+. Brown is currently nominated in five different categories at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, including Entertainer of the Year. The show will livestream from Texas on May 11.

