Selena Gomez Joins Food Network with Two Shows

Selena Gomez will be whipping up some “Ice Cream” and more on the Food Network. The cable channel announced Wednesday (May 17) two new projects hosted by the chart-topping musician.

On the heels of her successful cooking series Selena + Chef on HBO Max, Gomez will be part of a “celebration-focused series” that will arrive in late 2023 – before the Holiday season.

“The holidays are always huge for Food Network,” said Kathleen Finch, chairman, and chief content officer of U.S. networks for Warner Bros. Discovery, in a statement. “Having Selena kicking off the nearly 100 hours of new and returning holiday programming will certainly make this coming season one to celebrate.”

Shortly after, the Only Murders in the Building star will interview elite chefs nationwide in their kitchens to hear their backstories. She will also learn how to cook their most popular dishes. The highly anticipated show will be available come 2024.

The platinum-selling performer is slated to replace two Food Network mainstays—Giada De Laurentiis and Valerie Bertinelli, a Golden Globe winner turned foodie. De Laurentiis has left the networking giant after scoring a position producing unscripted TV for Amazon Studios, she was with the outlet for 20 years. On the other hand, Bertinelli was forced out after the network canceled her show after 14 successful seasons.

“Food Network canceled us last summer. I have no idea why. And I didn’t say anything because, honestly, I was hoping they would change their mind. But they have not,” said the actress, according to the TODAY show. “I have loved making this show. It was such a dream come true. Every single part of it brought me so much joy. I love the crew. I loved everybody in production. They loved making this show for you.”

Before Gomez became a master in the kitchen, the singer confessed that she wasn’t the best chef.

“Season one, I was a complete disaster. And not to say I still don’t have my moments, but I’ve come a long way,” Gomez told People about her Emmy-nominated Hulu cooking series. “I wish I had more time to cook, but with work, it’s not always easy. I love when I get the chance to cook for my friends and family. I have revisited many of the dishes I’ve made on the show.”

It is unclear if Selena + Chef will continue, as she picks up the additional food-focused projects.

