Alice in Chains Frontman Jerry Cantrell Announces 2023 Tour Dates

Alice in Chains frontman Jerry Cantrell has announced a swath of 2023 tour dates, beginning on February 21 in Ventura, California, and wrapping up on April 1 in Tacoma, Washington.
Cantrell will be supported by the fabulous Seattle-born rock group, Thunderpussy, fronted by the elegant-yet-rampaging singer, Molly Sides.
The tour marks Cantrell’s next real occasion to play songs from his 2021 solo album, Brighten. He has performed some dates earlier this year in April. Fans can expect solo songs as well as Alice in Chains tunes.
To celebrate the news, Cantrell also released a new music video for the (NSFW) song, “Prism of Doubt,” which fans can check out below.
A ticket pre-sale is currently underway for the tickets (fans can use the code: Brighten). There is also a Live Nation presale starting on Thursday at 10 a.m. local time (with the code HEADLINE). General on-sale starts Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can get tickets via Ticketmaster.
Check out the new campy video below, which features Barbie-like action figures and a comet threatening to hit the Earth. And check out the tour dates for Cantrell and Thunderpussy as well.
Jerry Cantrell’s 2023 US Tour Dates with Thunderpussy:
02/21 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theatre
02/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Midway
02/24 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Auditorium
02/25 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
02/26 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
02/28 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
03/04 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
03/05 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live
03/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
03/08 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
03/10 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre
03/11 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
03/12 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
03/14 – Providence, RI @ Strand Ballroom
03/15 – Portland, ME @ Aura
03/17 – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot Theater
03/18 – Bensalem, PA @ Xcite Center
03/19 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
03/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
03/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club
03/24 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
03/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre
03/27 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
03/29 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
03/31 – Spokane, WA @ Fox Theater
04/01 – Tacoma, WA @ Pantages Theater
