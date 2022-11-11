Alice in Chains Frontman Jerry Cantrell Announces 2023 Tour Dates

Alice in Chains frontman Jerry Cantrell has announced a swath of 2023 tour dates, beginning on February 21 in Ventura, California, and wrapping up on April 1 in Tacoma, Washington.

Cantrell will be supported by the fabulous Seattle-born rock group, Thunderpussy, fronted by the elegant-yet-rampaging singer, Molly Sides.

The tour marks Cantrell’s next real occasion to play songs from his 2021 solo album, Brighten. He has performed some dates earlier this year in April. Fans can expect solo songs as well as Alice in Chains tunes.

To celebrate the news, Cantrell also released a new music video for the (NSFW) song, “Prism of Doubt,” which fans can check out below.

A ticket pre-sale is currently underway for the tickets (fans can use the code: Brighten). There is also a Live Nation presale starting on Thursday at 10 a.m. local time (with the code HEADLINE). General on-sale starts Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Check out the new campy video below, which features Barbie-like action figures and a comet threatening to hit the Earth. And check out the tour dates for Cantrell and Thunderpussy as well.



02/21 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theatre

02/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Midway

02/24 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Auditorium

02/25 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

02/26 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

02/28 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

03/04 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

03/05 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

03/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

03/08 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

03/10 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre

03/11 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

03/12 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

03/14 – Providence, RI @ Strand Ballroom

03/15 – Portland, ME @ Aura

03/17 – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot Theater

03/18 – Bensalem, PA @ Xcite Center

03/19 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

03/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

03/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club

03/24 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

03/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre

03/27 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

03/29 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

03/31 – Spokane, WA @ Fox Theater

04/01 – Tacoma, WA @ Pantages Theater

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images