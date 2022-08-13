The Seattle-hailing band Alice in Chains has been busy as of late.

Firstly, the band’s 1992 album Dirt turned 30 years old this year, and that album is set to recieve an anniversary vinyl reissue and boxset release. Upon original release, Dirt peaked at the number six spot on the Billboard 200 chart and became Alice in Chains’ highest-selling album. A further cause for celebration is the fact that the band’s ’92 album was recently certified five-times platinum by the RIAA. The precursor to Dirt, Facelift (1990), just went triple-platinum and the band’s 1994 album, Jar of Flies, has now attained four-times platinum status. Talk about a platinum party.

But, to continue to shine a spotlight on Dirt, the boxset will include the reissued album along with never before seen photos and a resin figure of the album cover (among other things).

And to top it all off, Alice in Chains launched their summer tour with Breaking Benjamin and Bush on August 10. This first show in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, marked the band’s first concert in three years. The tour will run until October 8, and you can check out the remainder of their tour dates below.

Alice in Chains 2022 Tour Dates:

8/13 Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

8/14 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/16 Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/17 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

8/19 Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater

8/20 Council Bluffs, IA – Westfair Amphitheater

8/22 Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

8/24 Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/25 St. Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair Ground Grandstand

8/27 Englewood, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/29 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

8/31 Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

9/2 Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

9/3 Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre (Pain In The Grass)

9/5 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/7 Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

9/8 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

9/10 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

9/11 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

9/14 Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

9/16 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

9/17 Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

9/20 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

9/21 Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/23 Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

9/25 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

9/27 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9/28 Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/30 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

10/1 West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

10/4 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

10/5 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

10/7 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

10/8 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

