Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Announce Their NY State of Mind Tour

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are teaming up for a fall tour with dozens of tour dates.

The New York hailing artists have dubbed their tour the NY State of Mind Tour. In addition to being an ode to their hometown, the tour name harkens back to the song of the same name on Nas’ debut album Illmatic (1994).

The upcoming shows will kick off at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis on August 30, making stops in Charlotte, West Palm Beach, Houston, Dallas, and Phoenix before concluding at the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 4.

Find tickets for the NY State of Mind Tour HERE.

In addition to their forthcoming live collaboration, the Wu-Tang Clan recently saw the induction of their 1993 album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), into the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry. As for Nas, the rapper is coming off the release of two 2021 albums, King’s Disease II and Magic. Both Wu-Tang Clan and Nas have been and still are touchstones of the hip-hop and rap genres, which indicates that the NY State of Mind Tour will be of historic occasion.

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ NY State of Mind Tour Dates:

08/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/01 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

09/02 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/03 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

09/04 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/07 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

09/08 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

09/09 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

09/10 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

09/13 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

09/16 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

09/17 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

09/18 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

09/20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

09/21 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

09/24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/25 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

09/26 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

09/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

09/30 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

10/01 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

10/02 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images