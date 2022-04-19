Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Announce Their NY State of Mind Tour

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are teaming up for a fall tour with dozens of tour dates.
The New York hailing artists have dubbed their tour the NY State of Mind Tour. In addition to being an ode to their hometown, the tour name harkens back to the song of the same name on Nas’ debut album Illmatic (1994).
The upcoming shows will kick off at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis on August 30, making stops in Charlotte, West Palm Beach, Houston, Dallas, and Phoenix before concluding at the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 4.
Find tickets for the NY State of Mind Tour HERE.
In addition to their forthcoming live collaboration, the Wu-Tang Clan recently saw the induction of their 1993 album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), into the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry. As for Nas, the rapper is coming off the release of two 2021 albums, King’s Disease II and Magic. Both Wu-Tang Clan and Nas have been and still are touchstones of the hip-hop and rap genres, which indicates that the NY State of Mind Tour will be of historic occasion.
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ NY State of Mind Tour Dates:
08/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/01 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
09/02 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/03 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
09/04 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/07 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
09/08 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
09/09 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
09/10 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
09/13 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
09/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
09/16 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
09/17 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
09/18 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
09/20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
09/21 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
09/24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/25 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
09/26 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
09/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
09/30 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
10/01 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
10/02 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
