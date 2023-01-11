Hank Williams Jr. Reveals 2023 Tour, Featuring Old Crow Medicine Show

Hank Williams Jr. is set to play a 15-date tour in 2023 along with special guests including Old Crow Medicine Show in 2023.

In support of Williams Jr.’s recent album, Rich White Honky Blues, the tour will kick off on May 12 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and make stops throughout the U.S., including Tampa, Florida, Cincinnati, Ohio, and Irvine, California before wrapping up in New Hampshire on Aug. 26.

Old Crow Medicine Show will play a number of dates on the tour with more supporting acts revealed soon.

Rarely touring these days, the 73-year-old recently made an appearance at the Country Music Hall of Fame ceremony on Oct. 16, 2022, to give a speech on behalf of the late Jerry Lee Lewis, who could not attend his induction due to his ailing health at the time. Lewis died several weeks later on Oct. 28 at the age of 87.

Williams Jr., who was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2021, released his 54th album Rich White Honky Blues, a collection of blues covers, produced by Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach, in 2022.

The past two years have been a series of tragedies for the Williams family. In 2020, Williams Jr. lost his 27-year-old daughter Katherine Williams-Dunning, who died in a car crash. Just two years later, the singer’s wife of more than 30 years, Mary Jane Thomas, died unexpectedly on March 22, 2022, from a collapsed lung.

Keeping the tradition of country music alive in the family, his son Sam Williams released his new album Glasshouse Children: Tilted Crown in October 2022. In early 2022, Williams was released from a conservatorship placed on him by his father and sister.

Hank Williams Jr. 2023 Tour Dates:

Fri May 12 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater*

Sat May 13 – Orange Beach, AL – The Amphitheater At The Wharf*

Fri May 19 – Tampa, FL – Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat May 20 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 9 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sat Jun 10 – Burgettstown, PA (Pittsburgh)– The Pavilion at Star Lake

Fri Jun 16 – Maryland Heights, MO (St. Louis) – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 17 – Noblesville, IN (Indianapolis) – Ruoff Music Center

Fri Jul 7 – Ridgefield, WA (Portland) – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sat Jul 8 – Auburn, WA (Seattle) – White River Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 14 – Nampa, ID (Boise) – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater*

Fri Jul 21 – Irvine, CA – Fivepoint Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 22 – Murphys, CA – Ironstone Amphitheatre*^

Fri Aug 25 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 26 – Gilford, NH – Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion

^Old Crow Medicine Show not appearing on this date

Photo: C Flanigan/FilmMagic