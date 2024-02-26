All ‘American Idol’ Contestants Who Are Going to Hollywood After Season 22, Episode 1 Auditions

American Idol season 22 is in full swing, with the first two rounds of auditions wrapped up last night (February 25). There were some amazing talents in the season premiere, and we’ve got the scoop on how everyone did. Here are all the contestants going to Hollywood from the first round of auditions.

Mackenzie Sol — “Bring It On Home to Me” by Sam Cooke

23-year-old Mackenzie Sol is from the U.K., and even competed on X Factor U.K. as a four-year-old. He shared that both of his parents were singers, so he grew up around music. However, he amassed a huge TikTok following as a prankster. Now, he’s making a shift back to his roots—music. “I feel like I’m not just a prankster on TikTok who does these comedy videos,” he said, “I feel like I’m so much more than that.” Mackenzie has a breathy, warbly vibrato, but overall he proved that he has the chops to compete. He received three yeses from the judges.

Triston Harper — “Cover Me Up” by Jason Isbell

15-year-pld Triston Harper has a lot of potential and a rich story. He is Choctaw from McIntosh, Alabama, and he and his mother have been through abuse and homelessness in their lives. Triston’s tribal chief, Dr. Lebaron Byrd, shared his congratulations and pride in an introduction video, as did his mother, Hattie Mae. As for his audition, Triston possesses a soulful, twangy voice complemented by his guitar playing. Katy Perry described him as an “old soul,” while Lionel Richie said he has a “storytelling voice.” Although the judges recognized that he’s not perfect, he is still young with so much potential. He also received three yeses.

Kennedy Reid — “River Deep, Mountain High” by Tina Turner

23-year-old Kennedy Reid is a mortician from New Albany, Indiana, and she has an interesting look juxtaposed by an old-school voice. Hijinks ensued during her audition, but her classic vocals shone through. Still, Luke Bryan thought she was a bit “pageanty,” while Lionel Richie wasn’t sure about her song choice. The judges agreed that she has all the tools to be a singer, but she’s not polished yet. Kennedy received two yeses and a no, which is enough to send her to Hollywood.

Meggie Iyer — “I Can’t Make You Love Me” by Bonnie Raitt

This 18-year-old from Mount Carmel, Indiana, shared that she grew up watching American Idol and finally took her chance to audition. She has a mature and beautiful tone with innovative vocal choices, as Lionel Richie pointed out. Katy Perry declared her “the whole package” and a possible Top 10 contender. Meggie received three yeses.

Ajii — “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims

27-yearold Ajii impressed the judges with the power behind his soulful voice. The son of Pakistani immigrants, Ajii works at a nursing home and used to sing in the hallways. His vocals are raspy and guttural in a way that the judges loved. “You had me on your opening note. Everything you do is so real, so fresh. It’s so infectious,” said Lionel Richie. Luke Bryan commented, “You sing like it’s all on the line. You let it come from your soul and fly out.” He received three yeses.

Blake Proehl — “In Case You Didn’t Know” by Brett Young

24-year-old Blake Proehl played football for the Minnesota Vikings for three years before an injury forced him to retire early. While recovering, he practiced his music at the urging of his grandmother, who attended the audition. His voice is sweet and romantic, and he’s cute which will no doubt make him a fan favorite. Katy Perry declares him Top 10 material, while the others comment on his vulnerability and how he’ll turn all the girls into “melted butter.” He received three yeses.

Micaela McCall — “Signed Sealed Delivered” by Stevie Wonder

Like Katy Perry, 28-year-old Micaela McCall also used to busk in Santa Barbara, California. In her audition, she sang a ballad-like rendition of “Signed Sealed Delivered.” Her voice is full and fills the room. Perry shared, “I’ve never heard that song done that way.” Luke Bryan said, “You just sing. It’s so free.” She received three yeses.

Odell Bunton Jr. — “Bring It On Home to Me” by Sam Cooke

28-year-old Odell Bunton Jr. is a devoted dad from Dallas, Texas, who has been making music since he was a child. He started singing in church at six years old, and dedicated his life to music at 13. When he became a father he took a break from his dream of making music, but he’s back now and on the road to potential stardom. The judges noted that he was the best soul singer they’d seen this season, and gave him three yeses. Additionally, the judges were so impressed with him that when he was back home in Dallas, they sent him a message upgrading his golden ticket to one of three platinum tickets.

Jack Blocker — “I Was Wrong,” Original Song

25-year-old Jack Blocker took a risk playing an original song, but he was animated, dynamic, and folksy. That almost wasn’t enough for the judges, as Perry and Richie initially wrote him off while Bryan was in his corner. Jack took the rejection well, but was then brought back as, in an American Idol first, Luke Bryan called a crew vote. They voted to keep him, and he received a golden ticket.

McKenna Breinholt — “There Was Jesus” by Zach Bryan and Dolly Parton

25-year-old McKenna Breinholt has an interesting story, and one that unfolded right before everyone’s eyes. McKenna was adopted at a young age, but recently found out her birth mother was a musician before she died in 2013. In her audition, she sang with a beautifully raspy tone, captivating the judges as she accompanied herself on piano. It was then revealed that her birth family, along with her adopted family, was there to cheer her on. This was the first time she had ever met them, and she went to the piano to play one of her birth mother’s songs, titled “Tumbleweed.” McKenna received three yeses, and the episode ended with a clip of her birth mother, Amy Ross Lopez, performing live.

