16-Year-Old Hailey Mia Wows ‘American Idol’ Judges Singing Katy Perry’s “Rise” in Her Hometown

American Idol went to Katy Perry’s hometown of Santa Barbara, California for its first audition of the night, and 16-year-old singer Hailey Mia received a standing ovation for her rendition of Perry’s song “Rise.”

“We rose, we rose,” said Perry as the three judges stood from their seats to give Mia a round of applause. Perry also noted that she had full-body goosebumps during the performance, “even in places I’ve had Botox,” she joked.

Mia showed up in Katy Perry’s hometown and sang a Katy Perry song, so of course there was no pressure. Still, despite the huge undertaking, she killed the performance, wowing Luke, Katy, and Lionel with her vocal range and tone.

People watching at home shared their excitement for Mia on social media. “She is SANGING Katy Perry! Beautifulllll,” wrote one Twitter/X user, commenting that she is definitely “top 10 material.” Others shared similar sentiments. “THAT was good. One of my favorite [Katy Perry] songs is ‘Rise,’ and she was amazing.”

American Idol host Ryan Seacrest posted about the immense pressure of singing Katy Perry in Santa Barbara, writing, “Singing a [Katy Perry] song in her hometown? No pressure.”

Featured Image by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images