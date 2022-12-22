All Charges Dropped Against Rex Orange County in Sexual Assault Case

Rex Orange County has shared a statement that all the charges against him in a sexual assault case have been dropped.

In October, the musician was charged with six counts of sexually assaulting a woman in London. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges at Southwark Crown Court soon after.

Today (Dec. 22), the bedroom pop pioneer revealed that all the charges against him have been dropped after an investigation.

“Today, all charges against me have been dropped,” he wrote on Twitter. “The Crown Prosecution Service reviewed the evidence and decided that there is no merit in this case going to trial. I have always denied these allegations and am grateful that the independent evidence has cleared me of any wrongdoing. I have never assaulted anyone and I do not condone violence or abusive behavior of any kind.”

He added, “I would like to clarify some details around what I was accused of, as I have not been able to address this until now and inaccuracies about the case have circulated. I was wrongly accused of touching someone one evening on their leg, neck, back, and bottom. That led to six charges of sexual assault.

The only evidence against me was the individual’s account. However, CCTV footage obtained by the police contradicted their version of events. Their partner was also present throughout the evening in question and gave a statement to the police which did not support the allegations against me.”

Rex wrapped up his thoughts by thanking his family and friends, “It’s been a difficult time for everyone involved and I’d like to thank the people who have helped me through it as well as my family and loved ones for their continued support.” See his full statement below.

A spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service added, “CPS prosecutors have a duty to keep each case under review. Having carefully considered all the evidence, our legal test for prosecution was no longer met and so we will not be continuing a prosecution. We will always seek to prosecute sexual offenses, where our legal test is met, no matter how challenging.”

Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns