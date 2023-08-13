3 Books Every Reba McEntire Fan Should Read

Since the release of her debut self-titled album in 1977, Reba McEntire has become a musical force and pop culture icon. Over the past five decades, she’s released 32 studio albums, 25 No. 1 hits on country radio, and become the star of an award-winning sitcom.

With such an extensive career to her name, McEntire has racked up many achievements and memorable moments to reflect on in print. She’s experienced incredible highs while navigating devastating lows. Just as her trademark hit “Fancy” was racing up the charts in 1991, eight of McEntire’s band members were killed in a plane crash.

When faced with tragedy, the country star decided to keep moving forward while mourning the loss of her friends and bandmates. That strength of character, down-home personality, and inarguable vocal talents have led McEntire to a long, influential career that shows no signs of slowing down.

On October 10, McEntire will release Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots. The unique collection of photos, personal stories, and favorite recipes will offer readers a look into the Oklahoma native’s laid-back lifestyle.

Ahead of Not That Fancy‘s release, take a look at three books that every Reba McEntire fan should add to their reading list:

1. Reba: My Story

If you only have time to read one book about Reba McEntire’s life, this hit 1995 memoir should be at the top of your list. From living on a ranch in rural Oklahoma to becoming one of country music’s biggest stars, this look back on her incredible life is an impactful and intimate read.

2. Comfort from a Country Quilt: Finding New Inspiration and Strength in Old-Fashioned Values

This New York Times best-seller from 2000 compares the myriad of complicated responsibilities women have to juggle within the modern world with the visual patchwork of a warm, handmade blanket. An inspiring and insightful read, Comfort from a Country Quilt offers advice and motivation for anyone still trying to find their place in life.

3. Heroes & High Bobbin’ Good Times

This 2014 memoir from Reba’s brother, Pake McEntire, looks at her path to stardom through a different lens. Packed with slice-of-life stories about growing up alongside his famous sister, Heroes & High Bobbin’ Good Times also finds Pake reflecting on his choice to forge his own path and chase his dreams.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)