‘American Idol’ Alum Alex Miller Inks Deal with Billy Jam Records & Heralds Upcoming Single “Don’t Let The Barn Door Hit Ya”

On Monday, September 20, American Idol album Alex Miller announced an exclusive recording contract with the Nashville-based Billy Jam Records, along with a debut single, “Don’t Let The Barn Door Hit Ya.”

Hailing from Lancaster, Kentucky, Miller first won over the Idol audience on Season 19 with impressive takes on country classics ranging from Merle Haggard to Luke Bryan.

“I’m thrilled to announce that I have signed an exclusive recording contract with Nashville-based @billyjamrecords!!,” Miller posted on Instagram. “My first single will be “Don’t Let The Barn Door Hit Ya,” produced by @jerrysalley. Stay tuned for the release date. Be sure to check out alexmillercountry.com for all my upcoming dates!”

The forthcoming track is produced by Jerry Salley with a soon-to-be-announced drop date. Miller previously teased two other tracks, “I’m Done” and “Breaking The Bank,” which will also appear on the album in addition to his debut single “I’m Over You So Get Over Me.”

Stay up-to-date on the upcoming release and tour dates on Miller’s website.

Alex Miller Tour Dates:



September 22 Washington State FairOutpost 47 Stage Puyallup, WA

September 23 Washington State Fair w/ Lee BriceColumbia Bank Main Stage, Puyallup, WA

September 24 Sagecliffe Concert SeriesSagecliffe Resort, Quincy, WA

September 30 Alley FestAlley on Main, Paintsville, KY

October 1 Alley FestAlley on Main, Paintsville, KY

October 2 Bittersweet FestivalMt Vernon, KY

October 14 Wohlfahrt House OktoberfestWohlfahrt House, Wytheville, VA

October 16 Live at the RCThe RC Entertainment and Event Center, Newport, TN

November 12 Lincoln JamboreeLincoln Jamboree, Hodgenville, KY

November 18 Texan TheaterGreenville, TX

November 19 Buck’s BackyardBuda, TX

November 20 Arlington Music HallArlington, TX

December 11 Christmas in Branson w/Rhonda VincentThe Mansion Theatre , Branson, Missouri

December 12 Christmas in Branson w/Rhonda VincentThe Mansion Theatre, Branson, Missouri

December 17 Lincoln JamboreeLincoln Jamboree, Hodgenville, KY