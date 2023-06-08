K.Flay Announces New LP ‘MONO,’ Shares Single “Shy”

K.Flay has announced her forthcoming new album, MONO. The new record, which is slated to drop on September 15, includes the new rampaging single, “Shy,” available now.

Pre-order the new record from the 37-year-old multi-platinum-selling rap-rock artist is available HERE. K.Flay, known perhaps best for her hit, “Blood in the Cut,” released two EPs last year, Inside Voices and Outside Voices.

The new single was the result of a little romantic courage, says the artist.

“In my music, I’m so comfortable being loud and brazen, but in my personal life, I can be a bit shy,” she said in a release. “Especially when it comes to romantic relationships. I wrote this song after I’d just met my (now) girlfriend. And I sent it to her out of the blue. I guess I only know how to flirt through songs? It worked though.

“Dave Hammer produced this one and he and I have this crazy energy between us. I think when we get together to make music we’re able to disregard the ‘shoulds’ and be purely creative together. A lot of the guitar parts were just freestyle takes, us messing around. but there was a wildness to them that hit us both in the right places.”

In recent months, the standout songwriter has announced she’d suddenly gone deaf in one ear. It is the result of a rare condition called SSNHL (Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss) and Labyrinthitis.

“I started making this record as a person with two working ears,” she said. “I finished it with only one. This is also the first record for which, from start to finish, I was sober.

“MONO‘ is about navigating loss, about looking your aloneness in the eye and deciding not to drink or vape or have sex or watch a television show, but to stand there and accept it, to understand its power there is only one person on this earth with your mind, your creativity, your perspective. You’re a first and last pressing. A 1 of 1 and 1 is a scary number but life is scary and funny. And sad. And beautiful. I hope this record is a reminder of that, and how we are all experiencing our aloneness together.”

The singer’s upcoming tour dates follow.

US Tour Dates

June 8 @ Skull’s in Columbus, OH

June 9 @ St. Andrew’s Hall in Detroit, MI

June 10 & 11 @ House of Blues in Chicago, IL

June 12 @ Palace Theatre in Minneapolis, MN

June 13 @ The Rave in Milwaukee, WI

June 15 @ The Admiral in Omaha, NE

June 16 @ The Factory in St Louis, MI

June 17 @ Boulevardia Fest in Kansas City, MO

June 19 @ Mission Ballroom in Denver, CO

June 20 @ The Complex in Salt Lake City, UT

June 22 @ Revolution in Boise, ID

June 23 @ Showbox SoDo in Seattle, WA

June 24 @ Roseland Theater in Portland, OR

June 26 @ The Warfield in San Francisco, CA

June 27 @ the Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA

June 29 @ The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ

UK / EU Tour Dates

Sept 20 @ Hybrydy in Warsaw, Poland

Sept 22 @ Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg, Germany

Sept 23 @ Melkweg MAX in Amsterdam, Netherlands

Sept 25 @ Meetfactory in Prague, Czech Republic

Sept 26 @ Luxor in Cologne, Germany

Sept 28 @ Flex in Vienna, Austria

Sept 29 @ Heimathafen in Berlin, Germany

Oct 2 @ Gorilla in Manchester, UK

Oct 3 @ Brixton Electric in London, UK

Photo by Danielle Ernst / Courtesy Stunt Company