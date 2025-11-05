‘American Idol’ Alum and Country Rock Singer Arrested, Facing Six Felony Charges

Throughout the history of American Idol, the show helped launch the careers of stars like Scotty McCreery, Jordin Sparks, Fantasia Barrino, Carrie Underwood, and the original idol, Kelly Clarkson. While nearly two dozen singers walked away with the crown during the show, there were countless singers who never made it past the audition phase. And one of those people was Randy Madden. That singer now faces six felony charges, including having sex with a minor.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to public records obtained by TMZ, police took Madden into custody on October 30th and booked him at the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office in California. He spent the next week in custody before a judge released him on a $100,000 bond.

When appearing before a judge via Zoom, Madden denied the claims brought against him, pleading not guilty. The singer will return to court for another hearing on November 13th. As for the charges brought against him, they included “unlawful sexual intercourse, anal and genital penetration by a foreign object, oral copulation of a person under 18, sending harmful matter, luring and dissuading a witness from reporting a crime.”

At the time of being charged, a criminal order of protection was put in place to protect the alleged victim who accused the singer of the crimes above.

[RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Going Country? Idol Returning With a Major Shakeup, Premiere Date Revealed]

Randy Madden’s Short Time On ‘American Idol’

Looking back at his career on American Idol, Madden first caught the eye of viewers during season 8. Having to face Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson, Kara DioGuardi, and Paula Abdul, the singer decided to cover Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer.” And while praying he made it past the audition phase, his luck ran out as all four judges said “no.”

Among the other singers who auditioned was Lee DeWyze, who ultimately went on to win the season and release his album Live It Up in November 2010.

Aside from Madden’s criminal charges, the singer considered himself to be a “little bit of country” and a “little bit of rock & roll.” His Instagram even named Elvis Presley as his fashion icon. The account has since been set to private.

(Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)