‘American Idol’ Going Country? Idol Returning With a Major Shakeup, Premiere Date Revealed

Back in May, fans of American Idol watched as Jamal Roberts and John Foster stood as the final two. Hoping to win season 23, Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and fans at home waited for Ryan Seacrest to reveal the winner. Ultimately, the season went to Roberts. While still navigating his life after winning, producers are ready to kick off season 24. And wanting to bring new life to the upcoming season, the judges recently revealed more than the premiere date, as Hollywood will take over the East Coast.

For those lucky singers who find themselves part of the new contestant pool, they will get some priceless advice from the American Idol University. Loving the school theme, the American Idol Instagram page recently shared a post that had the judges announcing the new season would start on January 26th.

‘American Idol’ Heading To The Home Of Country Music

Not even a year after Roberts won season 23, the judges will return for a new season. And with a new season comes new ideas. The first test for the contestants will be to make it through the audition phase. Having to perform in front of Richie, Bryan, and Underwood, the singers will get their first taste of the pressure that comes with American Idol. But that is just the start. If they snag a golden ticket, their first step to American Idol stardom won’t start in Hollywood, but Nashville.

Although Hollywood Week centered around the contestants getting a chance to explore the streets of Beverly Hills, season 24 decided to go country. Trading beaches for mountains, the aspiring artists hoped to draw inspiration from the home of country music. And with both Underwood and Bryan top names in country music, the new season appeared to be a full-circle moment.

Since returning to American Idol as a judge, Underwood has proved herself to be a positive addition to the show. Replacing Katy Perry, the singer was able to provide the contestants with valuable insight as her career also started on the same stage. Besides being a judge, Underwood was an example of how far American Idol could take a person after winning.

With a new season just around the corner and some major location changes, don’t miss American Idol, premiering on January 26th on ABC.



(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)