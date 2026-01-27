‘American Idol’ Channels ‘The Voice’ With Blind Audition From Viral Star—and That’s Not the Only Surprise

American Idol took a cue from The Voice during its season premiere. When Bryant Thomas decided to audition for Idol, he did so without initially showing his face.

Videos by American Songwriter

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter from Alabama went viral after his girlfriend used his shower singing as the background to her hair and makeup videos.

As such, Thomas’ more than 100,000 followers had never seen his face, a fact that didn’t initially change during his Idol experience.

Thomas began his audition by singing Phil Collins’ “Against All Odds” from behind a pillar. Judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood sang along as they heard Thomas’ voice ring out from behind the pillar.

The audition, which was largely in the style of The Voice, rang in “a new era of ‘American Idol’,” according to Richie.

When the song’s big moment arrived, Thomas stepped out from behind the pillar and showed his face for the first time ever.

The judges cheered in response to Thomas’ appearance, with Underwood complimenting his voice as “outrageous,” Richie praising his “star power,” and Bryan lauding his “soulful” voice.

All three judges were quick to deliver yeses to Thomas, but that wasn’t the only big moment the singer had planned for the day.

Bryant Thomas’ Audition Ended With a Marriage Proposal (She Said Yes!)

After the judges delivered the good news, Thomas’ loved ones entered the audition room to celebrate. Thomas quickly dropped to one knee to pop the question to his longtime girlfriend, without whom he would’ve never gone viral.

“I told you when we started this whole journey that you were the one for me. To be honest, whether I got a Golden Ticket or not I was going to do this,” Thomas said from his knee. “I just wanted to let you know that my journey started with you, and it’s going to end with you. I promise you that. Can you say something?”

His girlfriend quickly responded with an emphatic yes, and the newly engaged couple celebrated as the celebrity judges cheered them on.“With the voice you have,” Richie told Thomas, “the sky could be the limit of where you’re going.”

After his Golden Ticket success, Thomas and his new fiancée spoke in front of the cameras about his next chapter.“I’m ready to assume my role in the front of this boat and take us all the way home,” Thomas said as his fiancée giggled happily.

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless