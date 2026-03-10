‘American Idol’ Names Season 24’s Top 20 Contestants Ahead of America’s Vote—See Who’s Moving On

American Idol has named its Top 20 contestants of season 24. Following the brand-new Ohana Round of competition, judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood cut the field of contestants from 30 to down to 20.

It’s wasn’t all up to them, though. The contestants themselves, their families, and a group of industry experts got to weigh in on the choice. Each group selected one contestant to send through to America’s vote, with the contestants unable to vote for themselves, and the families barred from choosing their loved one.

The contestants opted for Jordan McCullough, who performed Bill Withers’ “Grandma’s Hands” to great acclaim. The families picked Brooks after he wowed with a cover of Noah Kahan’s “Everywhere, Everything.” Meanwhile, the experts chose Kyndal Inskeep, who moved them with her original song, “Woman Of Me.”

That left 17 picks up to the judges. The choice was so hard that past standouts including Chloe Lauren, Sheldon Riley, and Bryant Thomas did not make the cut.

Now, with the hard decisions made, the 20 remaining contestants will head on to the next phase of the competition. While still at Hawaii’s Aulani Resort, the Top 20 will be mentored by Brad Paisley and Keke Palmer as they vie for America’s vote. Palmer will also serve as a guest judge during next week’s installment of the show.

In addition to the contestants’ performances, past Idol breakouts Iam Tongi and Thunderstorm Artis will take the stage.

Keep reading to see who’s set to continue in the competition, and to watch their performances from the Ohana Round of .

The Top 20 Contestants of American Idol Season 24

Abayomi

Kutter Bradley

Brooks (Families’ Pick)

Jesse Findling

Hannah Harper

Genevieve Heyward

Kyndal Inskeep (Industry Experts’ Pick)

Julián Kalel

Philmon Lee

Lucas Leon

Jordan McCullough (Contestants’ Pick)

Madison Moon

Makiyah

Rae

Ruby Rae

Keyla Richardson

Braden Rumfelt

Daniel Stallworth

Jake Thistle

Chris Tungseth

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Yellowshoes