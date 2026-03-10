Kelly Clarkson Wins ‘The Voice’s Triple Turn Competition, Fills Her Team With Teen Who Delivered Incredible Katy Perry Cover

Kelly Clarkson has scored an early victory on The Voice. During the final night of season 29’s Blind Auditions, the pop star completed her 10-person team with Mikenley Brown.

The 19-year-old from Indiana impressed with a unique rendition of Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream.” After her performance, Adam Levine praised the teen as ethereal and tasteful.

Clarkson, meanwhile, complimented Brown’s yodel-like qualities and “incredible” tone. The coach also pointed out that she won American Idol as a teen. Clarkson further pointed out that she has more Voice victories than both Levine and John Legend.

Legend pleaded his case by telling Brown that she was cool and had the potential to go far in the competition. He even tried to pull at her heartstrings by revealing that his kids were in the audience. It’s a move he admitted was “desperate.”

Levine and Legend’s pitches were all for naught, as Brown selected Clarkson as her coach. With that, Brown became the final member of Team Kelly.

“I love her voice,” Clarkson told the cameras. “… I like winning an artist that I genuinely feel like I could be good for.”

Kelly Clarkson Wins the Triple Turn Competition on The Voice

The pick also gave Clarkson her third three-chair victory of the season, which put her in a tie with Levine for the most Triple Turn wins. Legend only nabbed two Triple Turn victories during the Blinds.

Host Carson Daly announced that, after a tie-breaker that took into account two-chair wins, Clarkson had come out victorious in the Triple Turn Competition.

With that victory, Clarkson earned herself a Super Steal, which she’ll be able to use in the Battle Round. The coveted prize, which can only be used once, trumps any other coach’s attempt to steal, thus guaranteeing Clarkson a win.

The Battle Round will see all-star advisors step in to lend a hand to the contestants. Jennifer Hudson will join Team Kelly, Muni Long will advise Team Legend, and Benji Madden will be on hand for Team Adam.

At the end of the Battle Round, six artists from each team will advance to the Knockouts, where they’ll be advised by Mega Mentors Michael Bublé and CeeLo Green.

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC