“Did You Just Win ‘The Voice?’”: Kelly Clarkson Spirals After Missing Out on Female Powerhouse on ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson is kicking herself for filling up her team on The Voice. During the final Blind Auditions of season 29, Syd Millevoi delivered a show-stopping performance of Jessie J’s “Mamma Knows Best.”

The 23-year-old New Jersey native arguably gave the performance of the night, earning chair turns from both Adam Levine and John Legend. Clarkson, meanwhile, was unable to turn her chair, as she’d already filled her 10-person team.

“I’m so mad right now,” Clarkson complained after Millevoi’s performance. “My team is full and I don’t understand what just happened. I’m so angry. I need a glass of wine brought out right now!”

Levine appeared to be stunned by Millevoi, questioning, “Did you just win The Voice? Is The Voice over?”

“That is the quintessential meaning of this show,” Levine said of Millevoi’s performance. “… I cannot do that, so I appreciate when someone can.”

Levine further complimented Millevoi’s soul and urgency, proclaiming that her style of performing is “a lost art form.”

Legend, meanwhile, said that he was “in awe” for Millevoi, telling her that she was “sent from Heaven” to fill the final spot on his team.

“You can win this competition,” Legend proclaimed.

As the boys continued pitching themselves, Levine looked over to Clarkson and remarked, “She’s literally broken.”

“You might not even like me, but I just would’ve wanted a chance,” Clarkson complained.

John Legend Wins Big on The Voice

Millevoi assured Clarkson that she’s a fan of her, as well as other female powerhouses like Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, and Ariana Grande.

Legend piped up to say that Millevoi reminded him of the latter singer, and to encourage the contestant’s songwriting endeavors.

That was enough to sway Millevoi over to Team Legend. As Millevoi’s new coach greeted her, he told her, “You really are that good.”

“She came out here and just knocked our socks off,” Legend told the cameras after his win. “It was incredible.”

As for why she picked Legend over Levine, Millevoi said, “I picked John because the things that he was saying really stuck with me. He was talking about my songwriting and how I could present as an artist. I think that’s really cool.”

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

