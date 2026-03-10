‘The Voice’s Season 29 Blind Auditions Conclude—Here’s Where the Teams Stand

The Blind Auditions are over on season 29 of The Voice. The NBC series concluded the first round of competition, leaving coaches Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend with 10 contestants each.

Now that the Blinds are over, the 30 remaining contestants will compete in the Battle Round. During that portion of the show, two team members will be paired up to compete against each other by singing the same song together.

All the while, they’ll get some words of wisdom from an all-star advisor. Jennifer Hudson will join Team Kelly, Muni Long will advise Team Legend, and Benji Madden will be on hand for Team Adam.

After each Battle, the coach much choose which artist will advance to the next round of competition. Each coach will get one steal to use during the Battles.

Clarkson, however, will have an extra advantage. The pop singer won the Triple Turn Competition during the Blinds, which earned her a Super Steal. She can use the power once during the Battle Round to trump any other coach’s attempt to steal an artist.

At the conclusion of the Battle Round, six artists will remain on each team. They will head on to compete in the Knockouts. During that round of competition, Team Kelly will get an assist from Mega Mentor Michael Bublé. Teams Legend and Levine, meanwhile, have enlisted CeeLo Green to serve as their Mega Mentor.

Keep reading to find out where the teams stand ahead of the Battle Round.

Team Adam

Bijou Belle, 17

Jaali Boyd, 25

Moses G., 31

Aziz Guerra, 20

Alexia Jayy, 31

Hunter Jordan, 22

Jeremy Keith, 40

Drew Russell, 32

Jared Shoemaker, 32

Bay Simpson, 26

Team Kelly

Mikenley Brown, 19

Liv Ciara, 16

Tia DuRant, 32

Blaire Ebert, 28

Julia Golden, 19

JW Griffin, 25

Houston Kelly, 20

Aaron LaVigne, 43

Jonah Mayer, 31

Abigayle Oakley, 25

Team Legend

Adi Adora, 21

Natasha Blaine, 27

Grace Humphries, 18

Ashley Marina, 18

Syd Millevoi, 23

Kendra Remedios, 31

AJ Robinson, 14

Mike Steele, 28

Lucas West, 26

K.J. Willis, 35

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC