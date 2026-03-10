‘American Idol’ Awards Three Platinum Tickets During Brand-New Ohana Week—Here’s Who Stole the Show

On its latest episode, American Idol delivered an all-new twist. The singing competition headed to Hawaii for the newly-created Ohana Round, which saw the contestants, their families, and industry experts vote to advance three singers on to America’s vote.

After the Top 30 performed, they voted to use their power to send Jordan McCullough through to the next round. Their choice was no surprise.

McCullough, who was the first person to take the stage, wowed with a performance of Bill Withers’ “Grandma’s Hands,” which he dedicated to his family.

“Where’d he come from?” Bryan questioned after McCullough’s performance, a sentiment Carrie Underwood backed up by stating, “Not a bad way to get things started.”

“I don’t know what happened to you in Hawaii,” Lionel Richie added, “but let the congregation say Amen.”

As for the families, they selected Brooks as their favorite contestant of the night. Brooks cover of Noah Kahan’s “Everywhere, Everything” was unforgettable to say the least.

“Every time you open your mouth and sing, I want more,” Underwood told him afterwards. “I feel like we’ve seen you already stepping in, getting a little more confidence in yourself. Just keep leaning into that. It’s so fun to watch. It’s so fun to listen to.”

American Idol‘s Industry Experts Make Their Pick

The experts were likewise impressed with Brooks’ performance. Vocal coach Cheryl Porter even marveled over his “alien” capabilities.

However, it was Kyndal Inskeep who earned the most votes from the tastemakers, a group that included Porter along with Rolling Stone‘s co-editor-in-chief Shirley Halperin, Dancing With the Stars‘ Sasha Farber, and singer and actress Loren Gray.

Inskeep wowed the tastemakers with a performance of her original song “Woman Of Me.” She penned the track in honor of her mom, who was on hand to watch her daughter’s moment in the spotlight.

After Inskeep’s performance, Richie praised her songwriting as “incredible,” while Underwood stated, “I just want to hear more of your songs. You’re such a great storyteller and you have the voice to back it all up. This was truly a moment meant for you right now.”

Inskeep was delighted by her own performance, stating, “That was such a special moment. I wish I could do it again and again and again.”

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless