‘American Idol’ Fans Anoint 15-Year-Old “The New Taylor Swift”—But Judges Say No to Hollywood

Payton Riley may not have punched her golden ticket to Hollywood, but the teenager made quite the impression on American Idol judges and viewers alike.

Payton Riley Moves ‘Idol’ Judges With Self-Penned Breakup Tune

The 15-year-old Texan, who describes her vibe as “Christian & Country Songs with a Pop Flair, performed an original song, “Fireflies.” She choked up as she talked about the breakup that inspired the wistful track.

Payton sang sweetly of a “promise ring on my left finger” and “two-steppin’ on the truck bed.” It’s easy to see why those lyrics invited comparisons to another blonde, blue-eyed breakup ballad queen.

“The NEW Taylor Swift!!” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter. “FANTASTIC!!!!”

“Please Come Back”

After Payton’s performance, judge Katy Perry took some time to commiserate about teenage boys. The “California Gurls” singer talked about her first love, who unceremoniously dumped her in the Guitar Center parking lot.

“It gets better, and so do the songs,” Perry said. “And if you’re doing this at 15, you’re onto something.”

The 13-time GRAMMY nominee urged Payton to keep singing and writing. Ultimately, though, she denied the teenager a golden ticket.

“It’s just because you’re in the growing phase, and I would hate to pull you out prematurely,” Perry told the teen. “I’d say try it in three years, at 18, and you’d have a real shot.”

Judge Lionel Richie also vetoed Hollywood for Payton based on maturity. Still, the “Endless Love” singer emphasized that “my dear, the sky is the limit for you.”

“Girlfriend, if you just go away for a hot moment and come back a little bit more tidied up, I think it’ll be a lot better for you,” Richie said.

In spite of the snub, all the judges agreed that Payton didn’t deserve three “nos.” Luke Bryan tossed Payton a “yes.”

“You are doing amazing stuff far beyond any 15-year-olds,” the “Crash My Party” singer said.

Payton has plenty of potential as a singer-songwriter and the sky’s the limit. Hope to see her come back to #AmericanIdol someday — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 18, 2024

‘American Idol’ Viewers Are Already Calling for Payton’s Return

One X/Twitter user admitted the initial urge to roll their eyes at Payton’s teenage heartbreak. However, she won him over with her performance.

“WE WERE ALL THERE at that age in some way — and a VERY unique voice that’s only getting better as she grows,” the user wrote.

Payton Riley – 15, Montgomery, TX – Part of me wants to 🙄 at the subject matter of this song, but WE WERE ALL THERE at that age in some way — and a VERY unique voice that's only getting better as she grows – but Lionel/Katy are no's over maturity #AmericanIdol

Another user shared similar thoughts. “Her voice is a little unformed but there is talent there and the song was really expressive and personal,” they wrote. “Turning pain into Art.”

Payton Riley singing an original, Fireflies. She started out emotional, so it was touching. Her voice is a little unformed but there is talent there and the song was really expressive and personal. Turning pain into Art. Enjoyed it. #AmericanIdol #IdolAuditions

Other users also looked forward to seeing Payton’s Idol star rise in the future. “We’ve all gotten to those points where people said no only for them to turn to yes’s later down the road,” one X/Twitter user wrote.

Payton was great but also agree that if she cleans up

in some areas and comes back, she will break through.

We've all gotten to those points where people said no

only for them to turn to yes's later down the road.



All it takes is patience and constantly building on your talent — Jigme Kelsang (@JigmeKelsang7) March 18, 2024

Stay tuned to see if Payton returns to Idol in 2027.

Photos via American Idol on YouTube & Amy Sussman/Getty Images