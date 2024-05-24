Carnie Wilson Shares Poignant Photo of Brian Wilson with His Ex-Wife at The Beach Boys Documentary Screening

Ailing Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson attended a premiere screening of the new Disney+ documentary about his famous band in Hollywood on Tuesday, May 21. Afterward, Brian’s daughter, singer Carnie Wilson, shared a photo capturing a poignant moment that happened during the event.

Carnie posted a pic on her social media pages showing her mom, Brian’s ex-wife Marilyn, warmly greeting her dad as he sat in a wheelchair at TCL Chinese Theatre.

“Nothing touches my heart more than to see my Mom and Dad tell each other they love each other,” Carnie wrote in a note accompanying the photo. “Tonight they got to do that. They’ve been divorced for years and my Mom has a wonderful husband Daniel… but they are my parents forever and these moments make life extra won-won-wonderful.”

Carnie also thanked Ambha Love, daughter of founding Beach Boys member Mike Love, for taking the photo.

The photo inspired variety of people to share their reactions in the comments section of Carnie’s Instagram page.

Ambha Love wrote, “I love you so much. So happy I could capture this beautiful moment.”

Stephen Kalinich, a poet who wrote lyrics for a number of Beach Boys and Brian Wilson solo songs, commented, “Carnie such a beautiful touching evening I love this photo.”

Meanwhile, a fan posted, “Your [mother’s] contributions to this documentary were amazing. So glad to see all of the love.”

About Brian Wilson’s Ex-Wife

Marilyn Wilson-Rutherford was married to Brian from 1964 to 1979. The couple had two daughters, Carnie and Wendy, who went on to sing together in the pop group Wilson Phillips with Chynna Phillips.

Before she married Brian, Marilyn was in the singing group The Honeys that he produced and for which he served as chief songwriter. The Honeys, which also featured Marilyn’s sister Diane Rovell, were envisioned by Brian as the female counterpart of The Beach Boys. In addition to releasing a series of singles, The Honeys also contributed backing vocals to The Beach Boys hit “Be True to Your School,” and for some of Jan and Dean’s hit singles.

In the 1970s, Marilyn and her sister formed the short-lived group American Spring, which Brian also produced and wrote sings for.

About Brian’s Second Wife

Wilson was married for a second time in 1995 to Melissa Ledbetter. The couple adopted five children, and she began serving as his manager in 1999. Melissa died in January 2024 at age 77.

As previously reported, after his wife’s passing, Brian’s family requested that his business manager LeeAnn Hard and publicist Jean Sievers be named as his co-conservators. That request was granted in May. Wilson had recently been diagnosed with a neurocognitive disorder.

The Beach Boys Documentary

The Beach Boys film premieres on Disney+ on Friday, May 24.

As previously reported, the movie features previously unseen archival footage, as well as new interviews with surviving Beach Boys members and/or alums Wilson, Love, Al Jardine, David Marks, Bruce Johnston, and Blondie Chaplin. The documentary also includes commentary from ex-Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham, Janelle Monáe, OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, and producer/musician Don Was.