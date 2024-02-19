‘American Idol’ Crew Forces Judges to Change Controversial Vote: “Are You Out of Your Mind?”

“American Idol” fans witnessed an unprecedented “managerial mutiny” when one audition left the judges torn and the crew rallying.

Jack Blocker, a graphic artist from Dallas, Texas, performed a folksy original number, “I Was Wrong.” The 25-year-old had an impressive voice but unconventional delivery. His face contorted into some… interesting expressions as he sang and strummed along on his guitar.

In hindsight, the title “I Was Wrong” seems near-prophetic. That performance would have been the end of the road for Blocker if the “American Idol” crew hadn’t forced judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie to admit just that.

Jack Blocker’s “American Idol” Audition Polarizes Judges

Perry zeroed in on Blocker’s “bad habits,” urging him to “relax” his facial expressions.

“For ‘Idol,’ I’m a no,” the “Hot N’ Cold” singer told Blocker. “But I admire your artistry.”

Much to the chagrin of fellow judge Luke Bryan — along with the entire crew and a good chunk of social media — Richie also nixed the contestant.

“Katy was WRONG to tell him not to show his style,” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “His twisted face was awesome as was his voice!!!”

HUUUUGE mistake eliminating Jack Blocker. Are you kidding me?! #AmericanIdol #IdolPremiere — ♫ Menox ♫ (@MenoxMusic) February 19, 2024

“Idol” Crew Demands a Recount on Jack Blocker Audition

Bryan let out a scream of frustration upon hearing Richie’s vote. The “Buy Dirt” singer dramatically lowered his head as Blocker exited the audition room.

“I saw something in that boy,” Bryan said ruefully. “Y’all let him go.”

Next, something wild happened. Bryan asked the crew for a show of hands as to who would have kept Blocker.

Astonishingly, nearly every hand shot up.

“What is wrong with you guys?” a member of Perry’s team asked incredulously.

That sentiment echoed across social media.

“Katy and Lionel, WTH?!” one viewer wrote on X.

I don't know what Katy was talking about. My American Idol $$$ are on Jack Blocker. #AmericanIdol #JackBlocker — Carol M Vazquez (@SongbirdCarolV) February 19, 2024

Hilariously, some even suggested that Blocker’s John Mayer-esque mannerisms ultimately doomed him. (Perry dated the “Bigger Than My Body” singer off and on from 2012 to 2015.)

Jack Blocker’s singing was very John Mayer-esque… gets an instant “No” from Katy 😂 #americanidol — Star Wars Wayseeker (@SW_Wayseeker) February 19, 2024

“Bring That Man Back In Here!”

In a never-before-seen move, Richie called Blocker back into the audition room.

“Everybody can’t be wrong about Jack, ” the “We Are The World” singer told Blocker. “I’m gonna change my vote. It’s a yes, Jack.”

And with that, the graphic artist headed to Hollywood. The crew clapped as Bryan handed a jubilant Blocker his golden ticket.

Online viewers were thrilled to witness the crew members’ coup against the judges.

“Hope this is a new thing now!” one fan wrote.

Luke @AmericanIdol was dead after Jake Blocker was turned away with Lionel's "no" vote. But, the votes were overturned by the #AmericanIdol crew. The new "crew vote" got Jack a second chance! Hope this is a new thing now! #IDOL pic.twitter.com/VpPE0B7KrX — HOLLYWOOD JUNKET (@HollywoodJunket) February 19, 2024

Featured image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images