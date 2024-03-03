Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, & Luke Bryan Share Emotional Phone Call With Mom of ‘American Idol’ Singer Battling Life-Altering Disease

With a new season of American Idol underway, there have already been several moments that tugged on the heartstrings of viewers. As singers from all over the world hope to add their names to the growing list of winners, there are a few who went to extraordinary lengths to make that dream a reality. Among some of the contestants looking to dominate season 22, judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan met Kimi, an artist who hadn’t seen his family for six years as he hoped to grab the American dream and become the next American Idol.

Sharing his story with the judges, Kimi detailed how he lived in Kosovo with his family which consisted of six kids. Loving nothing more than watching American Idol with his mother, he said, “I would grab my mom right next to me. Me and her would watch American Idol every day. My mom had a beautiful voice when she was young, and everyone tells me that I sing just like her.” Sadly, war consumed Kimi’s home. And after giving birth to him, Kimi’s mother also suffered from Multiple Sclerosis.

Channeling his passion for singing and the long road to get to the American Idol stage, Kimi decided to perform Tom Odell’s “Heal”. Giving the reason behind why he decided to sing the song, he said, “It’s a song about my inner child and I want people to know that no matter where you come from, you can always make it in life.”

Kimi Keeps His ‘American Idol’ Dreams Alive

After his performance, Kimi even received a chance to call home to his mother. To her shock, she found herself speaking with more than her son as the judges chimed in. Sharing a special moment with his family, the singer waited to hear his fate. With the judges giving feedback, Perry explained, “We think you sang so good, too. It was wonderful to hear that. When you’re singing from your heart and not from your head, you’re connected. When you’re singing to your mother, when you’re singing from all of that pain and the story and your background and Albania and Kosovo, all of it, that’s where you sing from every single time.”

While uttering the words every American Idol singer wants to hear, Perry added, “It’s a year for me.” With Kimi going to Hollywood, be sure to tune in to American Idol, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

