‘The Voice’ Season 28 Finale Live Blog: Night 2 (December 16, 2025)

Season 28 of The Voice will conclude tonight—but not before crowning a new champion. Keep up with all the action from the season finale with the American Songwriter season 28 live blog below.

(Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images)

XG Makes U.S. TV Debut

Girl group XG took the stage next, performing their new single, “Gala,” in their U.S. TV debut.

Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg Play The Friendship Game

In a pre-recorded segment Bublé and Snoop faced off in a few rounds of The Friendship Game, guessing each other’s first jobs, dream super powers, favorite movies, and more.

Max Chambers and Michael Bublé Have a "Blue Christmas"

Bublé and the contest’s youngest competitor, 14-year-old Max Chambers, teamed up to sing “Blue Christmas,” which was famously recorded by Elvis Presley in 1957. Bublé later took on the track himself, including it on his 2011 album, Christmas.

Snoop Dogg and Ralph Edwards Team Up

Snoop Dogg took the stage next, accompanying his sole finalist, Ralph Edwards, in a performance of “This Christmas.” The guys brought the Christmas spirit as they sang the classic track on a green light-soaked stage.

Reba McEntire Joins Aubrey Nicole Onstage

McEntire joined her sole finalist, Aubrey Nicole, on stage to sing “Mary, Did You Know.” The women, both dressed in all black, delivered a stunning rendition of the song while surrounded by candlelight.

Riley Green Performs "Jesus Saves"

The Voice next welcomed country star Riley Green to the stage to sing his hit song, “Jesus Saves.” Sitting on a stool and strumming a guitar, Green let his vocals shine while performing the emotional track.

Sofronio Vasquez Returns to 'The Voice'

Sofronio Vasquez, Team Bublé’s season 26 champion, returned to The Voice next, delivering an unforgettable performance of his new single, “Superman.”

Michael Bublé and Jazz McKenzie Perform

Bublé is known for his Christmas music, so he was totally in his element as he and one of his finalists, Jazz McKenzie, sang “Jingle Bell Rock” on The Voice stage.

Khalid Takes the Stage

Khalid took The Voice stage next, performing a medley of his tacks “Better” and “Nah.” The R&B star expertly worked the stage throughout his performance, entertaining the crowd as red lighting and fog took over the room.

Gina Miles Performs With Aiden Ross

With Horan sitting out on vocal rest, his season 23 winner Gina Miles, stepped in to perform a duet with season 28 finalist Aiden Ross. The pair brought the Christmas spirit with a performance of “Last Christmas.”

A Western Showdown

In a hilarious pre-recorded sketch, Horan and Bublé, who have each won both seasons on which they coached, faced off in a saloon. McEntire, a former winner herself, soon joined the guys in the saloon, to show the boys who’s boss.

An Epic Opening Performance