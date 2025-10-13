‘The Voice’ Season 28 Live Blog: The Battles Premiere (October 13, 2025)

After weeks of blind auditions, The Voice season 28 is advancing to the next round of competition. On Monday, October 13, The Battle rounds will premiere, starting at 8/7c tonight. Keep up with all the action from episode seven with the American Songwriter season 28 live blog below.

Reminder: For the most up-to-date results, refresh the page.

(Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images)

Kelsea Ballerini Is Back on 'The Voice'

One year after her debut as a coach on The Voice, Kelsea Ballerini returned to the show, this time as an advisor for Michael Bublé’s team.

Team Reba's First Battle Matchup

Team Reba’s Aaron Nichols and Daron Lameek decided to Battle each other. With that choice made for her, McEntire assigned them Elvin Bishop’s “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” to sing. While both men performed admirably, McEntire was so impressed with a high note that Nichols unexpectedly hit that she selected him as the winner. That choice sent Lameek home.

Reba McEntire Selects Nick Jonas as Her Team's Advisor

Reba McEntire decided to ask Nick Jonas to serve as her team’s advisor for the Battle Round. The pair have known each other decades, as they starred on Broadway together in the Broadway show, Annie, Get Your Gun. “Ever since then I’ve been her favorite Jonas brother,” he quipped.

Snoop Dogg Keeps Both Powerhouses

Snoop literally started crying at the idea of losing one of the women. While he chose Yoshihanaa as the winner of the Battle, he wasn’t ready to say goodbye to Albertini. That was so true that Snoop opted to use his one save of the round to keep Albertini on his team and in the competition.

Yoshihanaa and Natalia Albertini Go Head-to-Head

The first Battle of the season saw Team Snoop’s Yoshihanaa and Natalia Albertini face off. Snoop had the women sing Carole King’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” which was made famous by Aretha Franklin. During both their rehearsal and their live performance, Snoop was moved to tears. All four coaches praised the performance, and Snoop was left with a tough decision.

Lizzo Is Part of Team Snoop

For the Battle Round, Snoop tapped Lizzo to serve as his team’s advisor. “All these years of experience, just like the things I’ve learned, like learning how to sing, because I was a rapper! I studied music for years,” Lizzo said. “To be able to do this with his team, I trust your taste. This man, he’s a hit maker. This is what I do 24/7 in the studio, I just do it to myself.”

Snoop Dogg Reveals a New Twist