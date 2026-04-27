Born on This Day in 1959, the Actress and Only Musician in History to Have Hits on All Five Major US Charts Consecutively

On this day (April 27) in 1959, Sheena Easton was born in Bellshill, Lanarkshire, Scotland. She rose to fame in the early 1980s with a series of international hits. Grammy wins, and more hits followed. Notably, she is the only artist in history to have a top five hit on all of Billboard’s primary singles charts– the Hot 100, Adult Contemporary, Country, Dance, and R&B charts.

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Easton began singing in nightclubs in her late teens. Then, she auditioned for and appeared on the BBC show The Big Time. The documentary series put talented people in the limelight to see how they would react. During her time on the show, Easton landed a deal with EMI Records and released her debut single, “Modern Girl,” in February 1980. It was a top 10 hit in the United Kingdom and reached the top 20 in the United States. Her next single, “9 to 5 (Morning Train),” topped the Hot 100.

[RELATED: How Sheena Easton’s “Morning Train” Beat a Title Mix-up To Hit No. 1]

Easton released her debut album, Take My Time, in 1981. That year, she also recorded the theme for the James Bond film For Your Eyes Only, which gave her another international hit. She also became the first and only artist to perform a Bond theme during the film’s opening credits. She also appeared in Indecent Proposal as herself and took on multiple voice acting roles, notably, she voiced Shasha la Fleur in All Dogs Go to Heaven 2. Easton has also appeared in a long list of live-action and animated TV shows.

Sheena Easton’s History-Making Hits

Sheena Easton is the only artist in history to have a top-five hit on all of the primary Billboard charts. She started early, landing hits on the Hot 100 before expanding.

She scored her first top-five on the Hot 100 when her second single, “9 to 5 (Morning Train),” reached No. 1. It also topped the Adult Contemporary chart.

In 1984, she recorded “We’ve Got Tonight” with country singer Kenny Rogers for his album of the same name. It became a No. 1 hit on the Hot Country Songs chart.

Later that year, she released the Prince-penned “Sugar Walls” as a single from her album A Private Heaven. It went to No. 1 on the Dance Club Songs chart. It also reached No. 3 on the R&B chart.

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