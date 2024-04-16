‘American Idol’ Season 22: Who are the Top 14 Finalists?

Season 22 of American Idol is barreling toward its May 19 finale. Just 14 contestants remain, and only one of those will join the likes of Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood. Viewers chose 10 of the top 14, with judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie hand picking the last four. Here’s who is still standing after Monday’s (April 15) episode of American Idol.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Watch Ryan Seacrest Leap Into Luke Bryan’s Arms After Emmy Russell’s Emotional ‘American Idol’ Performance]

Who Made the Top 14 on ‘American Idol?’

Here are the top 14 American Idol contestants. The following singers are one step closer to the $125,000 grand prize and recording contract with Hollywood Records:

Abi Carter

Triston Harper

Jordan Anthony

KB Richins

Nya

Jack Blocker

Roman Collins

Mia Matthews

McKenna Breinholt

Emmy Russell

Will Moseley

Sam “Kayko” Kelly-Cohen

Jayna Elise

Julia Gagnon

Is Katy Perry Really Gone for Good?

Season 22 is also judge Katy Perry’s swan song. The “Teenage Dream” singer has been with American Idol since the show returned in 2018. Now, she says it’s time to refocus on her music.

“American Idol has healed my heart,” Perry said during a Friday (April 12) interview on Good Morning America. “I feel so connected to America that I want to go out there again and sing and play music and hold their hands and [tour] and bring my daughter and show her and all that stuff.”

The “Queen of Camp” couldn’t resist teasing fans about her potential replacement. What exactly are the qualifications for being a judge on the original singing competition reality show?

“Just someone that can put up with Luke and Lionel,” Perry joked. She then cheekily added, “Keep my seat warm,” signaling she may not be gone for good.

Some media outlets have speculated that a blast from the American Idol past will replace Perry. A source told the Daily Mail that producers were gunning for former judge Jennifer Lopez. The “Jenny from the Block” singer made her judging debut on season 10 in 2011. She returned to the role for seasons 11, 13, 14 and 15.