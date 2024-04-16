‘American Idol’ Top 14: Who Was Eliminated? Biggest Snubs and Fan Reactions

It’s getting down to the wire for American Idol contestants. Where once 143 aspiring singers stood, only the top 14 remain. Viewers voted in 10 of those finalists, with judge Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie hand-picking the last four. The stakes couldn’t be higher, and both viewers and finalists are feeling the heat. “These kids just keep getting better as the weeks are going on and we slowly get closer to the finish line,” one user wrote on X/Twitter.

This Top 14 cut tomorrow is REALLY GOING TO HURT #AmericanIdol — Josh Kennon (@skatefan78) April 15, 2024

Who Went Home On ‘American Idol’ Tonight?

Brooklyn native Ajii Hafeez has had a loyal following since he blew the judges away with Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” during audition week. And those fans were heartbroken when his journey ended.

Viewers didn’t vote the 27-year-old into the top 14. Still, his fans held out hope the judges would save him. Unfortunately for Ajii, those spots went to Jayna Elise, Jordan Anthony, Nya and Roman Collins.

“Ajii not making it through is a travesty,” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter.

A R E



Y O U



S E R I O U S ! ?



I'm done. No Ajii!? Gtfo #AmericanIdol — Ryan (@ThatOhioKidRyan) April 16, 2024

Another viewer wrote, “ajii not making it through either? y’all definitely do not understand talent.”

Similarly, Odell Bunton Jr’s departure came as a shock to many. The 29-year-old has been a fan favorite since he snagged the season’s first platinum ticket during audition week.

“I did not think I’d be sobbing at the end of this episode. Odell was done so dirty,” one X/Twitter user wrote. “This is actually unacceptable. Bring him BACK.’

But Odell ? ODELLL … he was better than THE WHOLE TOP 14 😭😭😭😭 I- chile this season is trash… #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/uRWSBSrm0p — wade🎈 (@taurus_boyy) April 16, 2024

This Judge’s Favorite Is Still in the Running

Abi Carter has consistently impressed both judges and viewers. Katy Perry even declared the 21-year-old Californian “my favorite,” leaving her in tears. And on Monday night, Carter punched her ticket to the top 14 with a stunning performance of “My Mind” by Yebba.

Fans have considered Carter a frontrunner since she auditioned with Bille Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” from the Barbie soundtrack. That sentiment was still strong among social media viewers when they learned she was moving on.

“Abi Carter is going to win it all,” one fan boldly declared on X/Twitter.

Abi is a final 5 singer there. She's obviously good tonight lol. #AmericanIdol — Daniel Figueroa (@DFigTheTruth) April 16, 2024

Featured image by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images