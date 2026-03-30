3 Quick Facts About Keyla Richardson, the Singer that Gave Lionel Richie’s Favorite ‘American Idol’ Performance of All Time

Keyla Richardson has taken American Idol by storm. The single mom and music teacher has captivated both the audience and the judges since her very first audition.

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Throughout her Idol journey, Richardson has performed hits by stars including Pink, Jason Mraz, and The Beatles, wowing each and every time.

Keep reading for three things to know about Richardson.

She Has Pensacola’s Support

The Florida resident has received massive support from her Pensacola community. Every week, the city posts on Instagram in support of Richardson. They call on people to vote for the music teacher, make signs in her support, and spread the message all around town.

Her Son Is a Big Support

Richardson’s son, Drew, has been in the audience to support her mom throughout most of her Idol journey. At one point, he even got to sit in Carrie Underwood’s chair to watch his mom on the stage.

After Richardson’s time on stage, Drew praised her performance, “You did great, Mom. Your confidence, the way you just sung to the whole audience, really warmed my heart.”

Later, in Hawaii, Richardson dedicated her performance to her little boy.

“I want to let him know, no matter how grown he gets, I’m going to love him forever,” she said. “Every day we’re getting one step closer to where we want to be.”

Richardson added, “Every time I lay eyes on him when I’m on that stage, it gives me an extra boost.”

Lionel Richie May Be Her Biggest Fan

During the show’s second round in Hawaii, Richardson absolutely stunned Lionel Richie with her cover of The Beatles’ “With a Little Help From My Friends.”

The iconic singer paced back and forth as he declared, “I have never. I have never ever! I’ve been on American Idol since I was that big. I have never had any contestant walk out on this stage and tear the place up.”

“The place got blown up. That Janis Joplin sounding, Tina Turner sounding. I don’t know who you are, but that right there was the greatest performance I have ever seen on this stage,” he added. “That was ridiculous.”

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless