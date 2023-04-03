Lainey Wilson Wins CMT Female Video of the Year for “Heart Like A Truck”

Following her first CMT Award win for Collaborative Video of the Year for the HARDY-led single “wait in the truck,” Lainey Wilson picked up the Female Video of the Year Award for her song “Heart Like a Truck,” off her 2022 album Bell Bottom Country.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

“My heart is about to beat right out of my chest, I’ll be honest with y’all,” said Wilson during her acceptance speech.

“This song right here is about finding freedom and strength,” added Wilson. “It’s about not being afraid of the scratches and dents and bumps along the way. We all go a story to tell, y’all.”

Wilson said she was most proud of the music video for “Heart Like A Truck,” directed by Elizabeth Olmstead. In the video, Wilson stars as a stable hand who works to tame a horse. In the cinematic video, Wilson eventually gaining the trust of the animal and is seen riding the horse on the farm.

“I’m so proud of this music video,” said Wilson. “It was filmed, written, and directed by all women.”

Wilson, who also performed “Heart Like A Truck” earlier in the broadcast, added, “It is so wild. I just want to say thank you Jesus for this opportunity. I also want to say thank you CMT for literally believing in me before a lot of folks did. I also want to say thank you so much to fans. I feel like I’m seeing my dreams come true right before my eyes — truly y’all. This is for y’all. I love you so much. God bless y’all.”

Earlier in the evening, Wilson received her very first CMT Award with HARDY for “wait in the truck,” off his second album The Mockingbird & the Crow.

“I just gotta say, I’m so proud to be a small part of the song,” said Wilson. “When I heard the song, I tell you, it’s an opportunity for people who have been through this to feel like they are not alone, and it’s an opportunity for the people who have been doing this. Don’t even get me started.”

She added, “I just want to say thank you so much to Hardy. I love you, buddy. I love you.”

Wilson is the most-nominated artist at the 2023 CMT Awards, with four nominations for Video of the Year, Collaborative Video of the Year, Female Video of the Year, and CMT Performance of the Year.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT