Fans Say Jelly Roll is the Real Santa Claus After His Remarkable Christmastime Gesture for Those in Need

While every child can’t wait to open presents on Christmas, there is one question that always fills their mind—who is Santa Claus? Although just a thought, some go to extraordinary lengths to catch a glimpse of the man in red, including using cameras, sleeping near the tree, and even setting traps. The identity of Santa may never be revealed, but thanks to Jelly Roll’s generosity over the holiday season, some are starting to suggest the country singer might be the real Santa.

For some time, Jelly Roll has expressed his goal to help create one of the largest toy drives in Nashville’s history. And over the weekend, he started to make that goal a reality when he brought an entire tractor-trailer full of toys to the Last Minute Toy Store. Throughout the holiday, the Last Minute Toy Store donates toys to families who are in need, hoping to make the holiday a little more magical for kids.

Praising the country singer for his donation, Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall said, “I met Jelly Roll over a year ago at the facility [where] he was once housed. Before CMA/Grammy Awards and much of his success, [Jelly Roll] said he wanted to give back. Today, a truck loaded with toys showed up at the Last Minute Toy Store. You are changing music and lives. Thank you!”

Jelly Roll Just Getting Started

Besides gaining praise from the city, fans of Jelly Roll made some rather interesting claims to the news with some suggesting the singer might be the real Santa Claus. Comments included, “You are frigging Santa Claus Brother! Awesome!” Another fan added, “Real-life Santa.” One fan even merged the two names to introduce, “Santa Roll.”

Following his massive donation that will enable over 7,000 kids have toys to open for Christmas, Jelly Roll also pledged $100,000 to the toy drive. And apparently, that is just the start as the singer insisted, “The plans I have for giving back haven’t even scratched the surface on what I plan on doing in the next five years. We’ll talk on the phone five years from now, and we’ll laugh about how small potatoes this was.”

Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for iHeartRadio