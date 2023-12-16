P*rno for Pyros Release Christmas-Themed Song from Their Past, “Pete’s Dad”

Months before their reunion tour kicks off in February 2024, P*rno for Pyros has released a song from their past to celebrate the holiday season, “Pete’s Dad.” Originally released as a promotional single in 1993, followed by a remixed version in 1995, “Pete’s Dad” celebrated guitarist Peter DiStefano’s father, who beat cancer in the early ’90s.



Moving through its acoustic chug, Perry Farrell, who is Jewish, sings about being welcomed into the DiStefano home during the holidays: Well, it’s Christmas / And it’s Hanukkah / Jews and Italians / Live very much alike / I like Italian food.

The lyrics, written by Farrell and Tom Johnson, then shift into the story of how DiStefano’s father Vito found out his cancer was in remission on Christmas Day: Pete’s dad don’t have cancer anymore / The doctor called and told him so / Just before / We sat down for Christmas supper / When he found out we all cried a little / It was one of those miracles / It was one of those miracles at Christmas.

Eventually, the cancer returned, and DiStefano’s father later died, but the song left a lasting impression on the guitarist. The title track of the band’s second album Good God’s Urge, said DiStefano, was also about his father.



“Best friends are people of action,” wrote DiStefano on the band’s Instagram page with the reintroduction of the song. “When P*rno for Pyros created this song ‘Pete’s Dad,’ that’s when I knew [this] band of men were my best friends.”

In another post on his Instagram page, DiStefano shared a recent video of himself performing “Pete’s Dad” with Farrell. “Sending love and light and warmth and everything we’ve got to you all this holiday season,” wrote DiStefano. “We hope this little ditty raises your spirits as it has ours. With the new year comes a final farewell, as we embark on the Horns Thorns En Halos tour. The response so far has been everything we had hoped, so thank you, and we can’t wait to reunite.”



“Pete’s Dad” follows the release of “Agua,” which was P*rno for Pyros’ first new song in 26 years. The song, “an ode to the sea and all its beautiful creatures,” was inspired by the band’s encounter with a pod of dolphins while surfing in the ’90s.

P*rno for Pyros released their eponymous debut in 1993, followed by Good God’s Urge in 1996, before breaking up two years later. Following a brief reunion in 2009 for Farrell’s 50th birthday, and a Lollapalooza live-stream in 2020, the band reunited in 2022 for their first full show in more than 20 years.



Less than a week before they were set to kick off their Horns Thorns En Halos Tour in 2023, P*rno for Pyros postponed the tour to early 2024 to finish working on new material. “We are beyond thankful for all of your support these last 30 years, and are anxious to celebrate our 30th anniversary with you,” said the band in a statement. “Whilst rehearsing for our first tour in 25 years, we’ve also been in the studio creating new music that we were hoping to get to you in time for these shows.”

They continued, “Unfortunately, we have had to move the dates for the upcoming tour as we were not able to begin our campaign in time. So, we’ve pushed the tour a few months from now, in order for everyone to hear and appreciate the new material that is finally finished.”



P*rno for Pyros lineup for the 2024 tour includes founding members Farrell, DiStefano, drummer Stephen Perkins, and original bassist Martyn LeNoble. Mike Watt (The Stooges, Minutemen) played with P*rno for Pyros from 1995 through 1998 when they disbanded, and recently joined the band in 2020 through 2022. Watt recently joined the band for a secret loft party performance in Los Angeles.



The short run of dates on the Horns Thorns En Halos Tour is set to kick off on February 13 in Santa Ana, California before wrapping up on March 10 in Montclair, New Jersey.

Photo: Giulio Marcocchi/Getty Images

