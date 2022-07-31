Jane’s Addiction Working on First New Music Since 2011

After recently reuniting with former band Porno For Pyros, Perry Farrell has revealed that he’s also gearing up to work with Jane’s Addiction on new material, which would mark the first time the band has released new music since their fourth album The Great Escape Artist in 2011.

When Jane’s Addiction recently had to cancel a series of festival appearances, including Farrell’s Lollapalooza, due to guitarist Dave Navarro’s recent battle with COVID, Farrell found a fitting replacement: Porno For Pyros. Formed in 1992, following the first breakup of Jane’s Addiction, Porno For Pyros reunited for their first full-stage show in 24 years.

Farrell recently revealed that the plan is to hit the studio with Jane’s Addiction in August, and continue working on new material for his other performance project Kind Heaven Orchestra as well as Porno For Pyros. “As soon as we finish this [Porno for Pyros] Lolla performance, we’re going back home and I’m going to be recording through August,” said Farrell. “And that will be for Porno for Pyros, for Kind Heaven Orchestra and for Jane’s Addiction.”

Jane’s Addiction and Smashing Pumpkins are set to kick off their Spirits On Fire Tour in October. The 32-date tour will kick off in Dallas on Oct. 2 and wrap up at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Nov. 19.

In a recent interview, Farrell said that conflicting schedules had kept Jane’s Addiction from previously recording. “I love the guys in Jane’s Addiction and I want to record with them but I don’t know what their plans are,” said Farrell on working on new music with the band. “I’ll talk to them about it. These days it’s a little bit different. … Us older guys that are established now, there’s not really a need to come out with albums—although maybe one more album before I die, that would be awesome with Jane’s. And I think we could do it, too.”

He added, “I would like to be prolific through [the] next five years. Then I’ll be able to take a vacation.”

Photo: Walid Azami / Miller PR