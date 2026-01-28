Mick Jagger’s Family Member Goes Missing, Family Shares Last Images

Even at 82, Mick Jagger continues to perform. A founding member of the hit band the Rolling Stones, Jagger’s decades in music brought him not only entry into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame but also knighthood. Although an icon in the music industry, Jagger recently made headlines after his granddaughter’s partner mysteriously vanished. With police searching for Alexander Key, the Jagger family hoped Mick’s stardom would help them locate him.

Having more than a few children, Key’s connection to the Jagger family comes from the singer’s granddaughter, Assisi Jackson. Her mother, Jade Jackson, is the daughter of the Rolling Stones singer. Aside from the connection to the rock legend, Key also shared two children with Jackson. According to reports, Key was last seen at the Cobweb Inn on Friday.

Using security footage, investigators were able to produce a timeline. At 2:30 p.m. local time, Key was simply sitting at the pub alone. While other patrons surrounded him, Key kept to himself. Dressed in a red jacket, blue jeans, and sneakers, one of his most prominent features was his blonde hair.

Mick Jagger’s Family Shares Last Images Of Alexander Key

Releasing a statement, the Devon & Cornwall Police urged citizens to come forward with any information they might have on locating Key. “MISSING | Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 37-year-old man who has been reported missing from the Boscastle area.”

Barely a day later, the police department offered another image of Key, adding, “Please let us know if you saw or you may of stopped to talk to Alex or noticed him walking towards the harbour on saturday at 3.45pm did you notice. can’t of been many out walking.”

Not relying solely on the police department, Jade turned to her 84,000 followers on Instagram. Sharing the same post from the police, the family hoped that a person would have noticed Key walking down the road.

With the post being shared and investigators calling on the community for help, it appears that the Jagger family is doing everything within their power to bring Key home safe.

