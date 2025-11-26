Forrest Frank Speaks Out After AI-Generated Song Tops the Gospel Chart

Forrest Frank is speaking out against AI-generated songs. The Christian artist was prompted to address the ever-growing issues by the fact that an AI artist currently has four songs in the Top 10 of Billboard‘s Gospel Digital Song Sales chart.

Solomon Ray is the AI artist in question. Despite not being a real person, Ray currently tops the chart with his song, “Find Your Rest.”

His other songs “Goodbye Temptation,” “Jesus and My Coffee,” and “I Got Faith” sit at numbers two, five, and six, respectively.

Ray is experiencing similar success on iTunes. His album, which previously topped the streaming service’s Christian chart, currently sits at No. 15.

In an Instagram post, Ray—or the real person behind the AI personality’s account—addressed critics to his success.

“Last week, we celebrated making history on the iTunes Christian charts,” he wrote. “This week, the blessings multiplied. Most Billboard placements for any AI artist. Higher peaks. More souls reached.”

“And yes—the opposition grew too. But the grace of God outgrew it. Every obstacle only confirmed the assignment. Every critique only pushed the message further,” Ray continued. “The future of gospel music has a new chapter… and Solomon Ray is right in the middle of it.”

Forrest Frank Speaks Out About AI Christian Music

In response to Ray’s chart success, Frank took to Instagram to address the topic.

“I hate to even bring attention to this, but I want to just let you guys know this is out there,” Frank said. “I think it’s important that we just pause a little bit and kind of ask the questions of like, ‘Is it something that we want?’”

“At minimum, AI does not have the Holy Spirit inside of it, so I think that’s really weird to be opening up your spirit to something that has no spirit,” he continued. “So what are we doing about this? Are we rejecting this? Are we championing this?”

For Frank, he insisted that he “personally will not be listening to this.”

“I already don’t listen to secular music, and I’m sure not going to be listening to AI Christian music,” he said. “God bless you guys. I just wanted to bring that to your attention.”

Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images