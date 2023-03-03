Amy Grant to Release First New Music in 10 Years with “Trees We’ll Never See”

Months after a bike accident, which left her briefly in a coma and closing out 2022 as one of the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors recipients, alongside U2 and Gladys Knight, Amy Grant is ready to release her first new music in a decade.

Grant, 62, revealed that she will have to wait until she is fully recovered from her previous injuries before returning back to the studio, but she will release a pair of new songs, including “Trees We’ll Never See,” out March 24.

“So much creativity has been put on hold in my life, for all kinds of reasons,” said Grant during a recent interview with TODAY. “Last summer I was asked to sing on a new Cory Asbury song yet to be released. This might be one of the best songs I have heard in a long time. I was so glad they waited for me to heal up and get back to the studio.”

Inspired after working on Asbury’s song, Grant began talking to Marshall Altman—who produced and co-wrote many of the tracks on Grant’s 2013 album, How Mercy Looks From Here—and both began looking into songs they recently wrote that impacted them.

“I played him one of mine,” shared Grant. “He played me one of his. His song was ‘Trees We’ll never See.’ I loved it immediately and asked him if I could record it, and within two weeks, both songs were mixed and mastered.”

Along with her collaboration with Altman on How Mercy Looks From Here, Grant also released Tennessee Christmas in 2016, a collection of classic holiday covers along with several originals.

In August 2022, Grant was forced to postpone a number of scheduled shows on her North American tour to recover following her accident while biking in Nashville on July 27.

“Earlier this week Amy Grant was in an accident after hitting a pothole while riding her bicycle with a friend (note: she was wearing a helmet),” read a statement on Grant’s social media pages following her accident. “Following a brief hospitalization where she was treated for her injuries, doctors have ordered additional recovery time at home for Amy, where she is now resting comfortably.”

The accident came two years after Grant underwent open heart surgery after being diagnosed with a rare congenital heart defect PAPVR (partial anomalous pulmonary venous return), which occurs when “some but not all of the lung blood vessels (pulmonary veins) are attached to the wrong place in the heart,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

Prior to her Kennedy Center honor in December 2022, Grant returned to the stage, joining Michael W. Smith for a series of Christmas shows, followed by her annual holiday residency with husband Vince Gill at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

“I feel fantastic,” shared Grant. “I mean, really from 2020 on, I feel like I had to, if I were a car, I’ve made a lot of trips to the shop. And I feel like I’m emerging. I went, ‘Oh man, I feel like a classic now.’ And actually, sort of re-revved up in a really beautiful way.”

