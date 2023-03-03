Ashley McBryde Talks New Single “Light On In the Kitchen”

To help kick off Women’s History Month, Ashley McBryde is diving into the message behind her latest release, “Light On In the Kitchen.”

On the newest Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen, the “Brenda Put Your Bra On” singer discusses her new single, the kind of woman she aspires to be, and the formative female friendships she’s found along the way.

The country artist has been dominating the industry as of late, most notably in the last year which saw her inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry, earn her first Grammy Award as well as join the 2023 Board of Directors for the Country Music Association. In that time, she’s learned a lot about who she is as an artist and also as a woman.

“I feel like I’ve been looking at the last couple years at, what kind of woman do you want to be, are you and have you been?” she says in conversation with the Apple radio host. “And I’ve just in the last probably year looked at it and gone, yeah, some of it I had to do on purpose, but I am becoming the woman that I want to be.”

“Light On In the Kitchen,” she explains, is the result of that reflection. Honey, trust yourself / You better love yourself / ‘Cause ’til you do, you ain’t no good / For anybody else, she sings in the song’s chorus, rattling off the advice she’s carried with her, the words that have shaped her into the person she is now.

“You’ve become the version of you that you like the most because of the people that had a hand in raising you and the ones that didn’t even necessarily mean to have a hand in raising you,” she says.

In the interview, she also adds how much she values the relationships around her, something she feels is nurtured by simply showing up for the people she loves. “Just showing up and being an available safe zone for your friends,” she says, “whether those are female or male friends, for them to be able to tell you something hard, to talk about or whatever.”

The full episode with Ashley McBryde on Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen is available now.

