Amy Winehouse Memorabilia Auction Results in $4 Million for Charity and Winehouse Estate

Amy Winehouse’s estate recently auctioned off some of the late singer/songwriter’s memorabilia for a staggering four million dollars or three million pounds.

Among the items put up for auction, was Winehouse’s iconic green and black bamboo mini dress that she wore for her final performance in Belgrade, Serbia, during the summer of 2011. The dress sold for over $243,000 US dollars, which was reportedly 16 times higher than its original estimate. Designed by Winehouse’s former stylist and close friend, Naomi Parry, the dress has always been shrouded in emotion for those who loved Winehouse.

“I feel an immense amount of sadness when I look at that dress,” Parry told The New York Post in a statement. “It was supposed to be the start of something new and moving forward. She had been doing so well.”

Parry is referring to the tragic passing of the soulful songstress a mere month after her last stage performance. Winehouse died on July 23, 2011, due to alcohol poisoning at the age of 27 and subsequently joined the infamous 27 Club— a list of musicians, artists, or actors who died at age 27. Before her passing, Winehouse was a beloved British artist whose musical legacy lives on in her hit albums like Back To Black.

Another item of note was Winehouse’s red, heart-shaped purse that the artist shouldered at the 2007 Brit Awards where she won the award for best British Female Solo Artist.

A portion of the proceeds from this auction will go to the foundation that Winehouse’s parents started in her name. The Amy Winehouse Foundation helps young people battle and recovery from their struggles with addiction.

“It took them a long time to actually come to terms and decide to let go,” Martin Nola, head of the auction house managing Winehouse’s auction, said in a statement.

“Of course, there are fans and museums and collectors all over the world that will want to own some of these items, care for them, show them at museums, keep her legacy and her memory alive and at the same time raise some money for the foundation,” he concluded.

Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images