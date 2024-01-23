Amy Winehouse Lyric Video from ‘Frank’-era Recording Updated with Unreleased Footage

Amy Winehouse‘s 2003 debut album turned 20 last year, and to commemorate the milestone and Winehouse’s all-too-short life, a lyric video has been released for the song “In My Bed.” The video features previously unseen portions of footage of Winehouse strolling through a hotel lobby from the original “In My Bed” video.

Frank, Winehouse’s debut full-length album, has been remastered into a special edition for the 20th anniversary. It has been reissued into a 2-LP picture disc edition and paired with the updated video. The vinyl includes the singles “Take The Box,” “Stronger Than Me,” “F–k Me Pumps,” and “In My Bed.” Additionally, it includes images from the album cover photoshoot by Valerie Phillips.

The video features Winehouse with a more down-to-earth look, missing her iconic beehive hairstyle. Just 20 years old at the time, she flaunted her devil-may-care attitude while strutting through the hotel, posing on the front desk, and climbing the red-carpeted stairs.

Amy Winehouse’s Debut Album Frank Turns 20, Plus Who’s Portraying Her in the Back to Black Biopic

Recently, some news dropped about the biopic Back to Black, which covers Amy Winehouse’s too-short career. Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and written by Matt Greenhalgh, the film has cast Marisa Abela as Winehouse. Jack O’Connell will portray Blake Fielder-Civil, Winehouse’s husband from 2007 to 2009.

The film is set to begin with Winehouse’s start as a jazz singer in the early 2000s. It will progress through her quick rise to stardom, covering the talent, passion, and tragedy of her life.

Winehouse’s friend, Pete Doherty, spoke about her in an issue of Rolling Stone U.K. late last year, stating that he still listens to her music and often thinks about her. He also spoke about friend and musician Alan Wass, who died of a heroin overdose.

“Both Amy and Alan Wass, I listen to their music most days,” said Doherty. “So, I do think about it all, but I’d rather not just say offhand comments. My heart breaks when I think about some things and this is just one of them.”

Featured Image by Roger Kisby/Getty Images