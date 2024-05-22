Watch ‘The Voice’ Season 24 Winner Huntley Flawlessly Cover Amy Winehouse

Virginia blues-rocker Huntley won viewers over with his raspy vocals and stunning range. Powerful performances of Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive” and Creed’s “Higher” paved the way for his season 24 victory. The 34-year-old father of two has reflected on his “pinch me” moments since winning, including performing the national anthem at NFL stadiums and hugging Gwen Stefani. Recently, Huntley shared another “pinch me” moment with his social media followers. He got to channel another singer-songwriter known for raspy vocals and stunning range: Amy Winehouse.

Videos by American Songwriter

Huntley Posts Amy Winehouse Cover

The Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black, directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, hit theaters May 17. Starring Marisa Abela as the late “Rehab” singer, the film chronicles Winehouse’s creation of her 2006 breakout album Back to Black. The record became an international success and made Winehouse the first British woman to win five GRAMMY Awards. Sadly, the “Tears Dry On Their Own” singer never built on that success. Winehouse passed away in 2011 at age 27.

[RELATED: Soundtrack Announced for Amy Winehouse Biopic ‘Back to Black,’ Including The Libertines, Nick Cave, and More]

In a collaboration with Focus Features, Huntley shared a cover of “Valerie,” Mark Ronson’s 2007 hit featuring vocals from Winehouse. The video shows Huntley clad in all black and matching Winehouse’s every note: Stop makin’ a fool out of me / Why don’t you come on over, Valerie?

In the caption, Huntley expressed his admiration for the London songbird. “@amywinehouse was one of those artist that I really resonated with,” he wrote May 10. “Her soulful tone and her gift of storytelling is what made me gravitate towards her and was one of the first I couldn’t get enough of.”

“I Had a Trophy, But All My Friends Were Gone”

Winning The Voice was a dream come true for Huntley. However, he has been very candid about everything that comes with winning — including the less rosy parts. The Florida native recently opened up to American Songwriter about the bonds he formed with his fellow contestants. Huntley admitted winning was difficult without his new friends by his side.

“I had a trophy, but all my friends were gone,” Huntley said of the morning after.

He added, “I’m just so glad that I created amazing moments with a lot of amazing people on the show. It really just taught me that winning wasn’t the main thing. It was just showing the world myself.”

Featured image by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images