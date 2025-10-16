An “Overwhelmed” Alan Jackson Apologizes to Fans as Final Show Sells Out in No Time

After four decades of entertaining crowds and churning out timeless hits like “Chattahoochee” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” Alan Jackson has reached the end of the road. The country music legend, who turns 67 tomorrow (Oct. 17), is officially hanging up his cowboy hat. However, such an illustrious career deserves a proper send-off, which is why Jackson will take the stage next summer at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium for Last Call: One More For The Road — The Finale. Unprecedented demand crashed SeatGeek’s website when pre-sale tickets became available Wednesday, Oct. 15. And by 3:30 p.m., fans had snapped up all 55,000 tickets, prompting Jackson to apologize to all those missing out.

Alan Jackson Sells Out Final Show in Just a Few Hours

“I’m proud and overwhelmed by the response from my fans,” Alan Jackson said in a statement posted to Instagram. “I’m just sorry there weren’t enough seats for everybody who wanted one. I appreciate all the people that have come to my shows and supported me over the years.”

@SeatGeek Thanks for wasting my time today in the Never ending que. I spent hours in there and never got in to buy Alan Jackson pre-sale tickets. Thanks for nothing. Ya'll absolutely are the worst ticket platform there is! That's saying a lot! @OfficialJackson — CaliGirl (@hottblnde) October 15, 2025

In addition to witnessing a legend take his final bow, Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale promises to be a musical event for the ages. Set for June 27, 2026, the star-studded lineup reads like a Who’s Who of the country music charts across the last three decades. Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, and Lee Ann Womack are just some names scheduled to make an appearance.

“We just felt like we had to end it all where it all started, and that’s in Nashville, Tennessee – Music City – where country music lives,” Alan Jackson posted on Instagram. “I gotta do the last one there.”

The End of the Road

In addition to the desire to spend more time with his family, Alan Jackson is also battling a rare genetic condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. The chronic neuropathy condition affects a person’s balance and ability to walk.

“So, it makes me more uncomfortable on stage, and I just have a hard time, and I just want to think about maybe calling it quits before I’m unable to do the job like I want to,” the Country Music Hall of Famer said.

