Website Crashes as Alan Jackson’s Final Show Sells Out During Pre-Sale

Alan Jackson helped usher in the neotraditional country music with his first No. 1 single, 1991’s “I’d Love You All Over Again.” He would go on to record 21 albums across four decades, selling more than 75 million records worldwide. Approaching his 67th birthday on Oct. 17, the Georgia native has decided to hang up his cowboy hat for good—but not before he puts on one epic final show next summer. With thousands of fans eager to witness Jackson take his final bow alongside artists like Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Keith Urban, demand was sky-high as the pre-sale kicked off Wednesday, Oct. 15. In fact, many fans were greeted with an error message when they tried to purchase their tickets.

Those who tried to purchase Alan Jackson pre-sale tickets through the SeatGeek website or app received the message, “Application error: a client-side exception has occurred (see the browser console for more information).” Even those who reached the website or app received a message that read, “This page is popular right now so a queue has formed, ensuring fair access. When it’s your turn we’ll automatically refresh the page. Thank you for your patience. We are experiencing very high demand so please be patient. Thank you for your understanding.“

@SeatGeek Thanks for wasting my time today in the Never ending que. I spent hours in there and never got in to buy Alan Jackson pre-sale tickets. Thanks for nothing. Ya'll absolutely are the worst ticket platform there is! That's saying a lot! @OfficialJackson — CaliGirl (@hottblnde) October 15, 2025

Alan Jackson Sells Out Final Show

On June 27, 2026, Alan Jackson will take the stage at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium for Last Call: One More For The Road — The Finale. With demand expected to be steep, the pre-sale kicked off Wednesday, Oct. 15—eight months before curtain call. Half a million people signed up for the opportunity to purchase tickets, according to a news release. And by 3:30 p.m. Central, not a single seat remained.

“I’m proud and overwhelmed by the response from my fans. I’m just sorry there weren’t enough seats for everybody who wanted one,” Jackson said in a statement. “I appreciate all the people that have come to my shows and supported me over the years.”

In addition to the desire to spend more time with his family, Jackson is also battling a rare genetic condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. The chronic neuropathy condition affects a person’s balance and ability to walk.

“So, it makes me more uncomfortable on stage, and I just have a hard time, and I just want to think about maybe calling it quits before I’m unable to do the job like I want to,” the Country Music Hall of Famer said.

Featured image by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage