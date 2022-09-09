‘Anarchy in the UK’ Can Wait – Queen Elizabeth’s Passing Commands Respect, Even From Johnny Rotten

While no stranger to criticizing England’s monarchy, politics, upper class, working class, anarchism, lack of anarchism—the list goes on …and on —John Lydon, better known as Johnny Rotten of the Sex Pistols, set all of that aside this morning (Sept. 9).

Like many musicians upon hearing the news of her passing, the singer took to social media to bid Queen Elizabeth farewell. Lydon kept it short, sweet, and civil with a tweet, reading “Rest in Peace Queen Elizabeth II. Send her victorious.”

Rest in Peace Queen Elizabeth II.



Send her victorious.



From all at https://t.co/vK2Du0ZzDS pic.twitter.com/kq4M6WfeML — John Lydon Official (@lydonofficial) September 9, 2022

The post shows a picture of Her Majesty in all her crowned glory, which is a far cry from the Queen depicted on the cover of the Sex Pistol riotous, anarchist single “God Save the Queen.” The band used the same black-and-white photograph back in 1977, blacking out her eyes and mouth to print over her features with the song’s title and their band name.

Never ones to shy away from making a statement, the band honored Queen Elizabeth on her Silver Jubilee. The Sex Pistols famously took a boat trip down the River Thames during her procession on June 7, 1977, to advertise the release of “God Save the Queen.” They performed the anti-monarchal tune – loud and proud – for all who would listen. Once the boat docked, eleven people, including members of the band’s entourage, were arrested.

The song—its title taken directly from the British national anthem—was highly controversial for its criticism of the monarchy, rhyming queen with fascist regime. The song was reportedly an attempt to empathize with the working class while also expressing resentment toward the crown. “You don’t write ‘God Save the Queen’ because you hate the English race,” Lydon has later explained, “You write a song like that because you love them; and you’re fed up with them being mistreated.”

“God Save the Queen” – Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols (1977)

God save the queen

The fascist regime

They made you a moron

A potential H bomb



God save the queen

She’s not a human being

and There’s no future

And England’s dreaming



Don’t be told what you want

Don’t be told what you need

There’s no future

No future

No future for you



God save the queen

We mean it man

We love our queen

God saves



God save the queen

‘Cause tourists are money

And our figurehead

Is not what she seems



Oh God save history

God save your mad parade

Oh Lord God have mercy

All crimes are paid



Oh when there’s no future

How can there be sin

We’re the flowers

In the dustbin

We’re the poison

In your human machine

We’re the future

Your future



God save the queen

We mean it man

We love our queen

God saves



God save the queen

We mean it man

There’s no future

In England’s dreaming

God save the queen



No future

No future

No future for you



No future

No future

No future for me



No future

No future

No future for you