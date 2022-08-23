And the Biggest Coldplay Fan Award Goes To… Mick Jagger

In the latest update from Coldplay’s international tour, a famous musician was spotted in the box seats of the band’s August 21 show at Wembley Stadium in London.

It was none other than Rolling Stones frontman, Mick Jagger.

Jagger, donning a ball cap and a light-up bracelet from the concert, rather adorably waved his arms back and forth to “Fix You.” Jagger later shared the clip on his Twitter account. “Had a great time watching Coldplay last night,” Jagger tweeted alongside the video. “A real busman’s holiday!”

In a sarcastic retort, Dan Sterling (a screenwriter and TV producer who notably worked on The Office) commented, “These were the best seats available to you?”

Coldplay recently extended the European and U.K. leg of its Music Of The Spheres Tour through summer 2023. The band was joined by a myriad of special guests during its six-show residency at the Wembley Stadium with Stormzy performing the night Jagger was in attendance.

In other Jagger news, the Rolling Stones are celebrating their 60th anniversary this year. One part of the band’s celebration includes a new docuseries on the four core members of the band—Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and the late Charlie Watts. The docuseries is streaming on EPIX, and it is now available for viewing.

Check out the upcoming Music Of The Spheres Tour dates below.

MAY 2023

17 – Coimbra, Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

24 – Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

25 – Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

31 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium

JUNE 2023

1 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium

6 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

21 – Naples, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

25 – Milan, San Siro

26 – Milan, San Siro

JULY 2023

1 – Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund

5 – Copenhagen, Parken

6 – Copenhagen, Parken

8 – Gothenburg, Ullevi

9 – Gothenburg, Ullevi

15 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff Arena

16 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff Arena

Photo by Stevie Rae Gibbs / Atlantic Records