Coldplay Extend Music Of The Spheres Tour Through Summer 2023

Following six sold-out Wembley Stadium shows in London, Coldplay has extended the European and U.K. leg of their Music Of The Spheres tour through July 2023.

On tour since the spring of 2022, supporting their ninth album Music of the Spheres, the band has added on more dates in 2023, including stops in the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Portugal, Spain, Italy, and Switzerland with additional dates in the United Kingdom.

In 2019, the band declined to tour in support of their album Everyday Life for environmental reasons and have since worked to make their Music of the Spheres world tour more sustainable with renewable energy, using wind turbines and solar panels to power shows at each venue.

Following the band’s 2022 tour, which wraps up on Nov. 8, they will kick off the extended dates on May 17 in Portugal and close in Amsterdam on July 16.

Throughout the Music of the Spheres Tour, the band has welcomed numerous guests to join them on stage, including Bruce Springsteen, Kylie Minogue, and Kelly Rowland, covering versions of their songs, “Working on a Dream,” “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” and “Independent Women Part I,” respectively, with the band.

At the Wembley shows, Natalie Imbruglia joined the band to perform her 1997 hit “Torn” and the Grease song “Summer Nights” as a tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who died on Aug. 8. 2022 at the age of 73. British actor and comedian Steve Coogan recently joined the band as his comedic persona Alan Partridge for covers of ABBA’s 1976 song “Knowing Me, Knowing You” and Kate Bush’s newly popular 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill” along with artist Jacob Collier.

Coldplay 2023 Tour Dates

5-17 Coimbra, Portugal – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

5-24 Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

5-25 Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

5-31 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium

6-01 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium

6-06 Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium

6-21 Naples, Italy – Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

6-25 Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro

6-26 Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro

7-01 Zurich, Switzerland – Stadion Letzigrund

7-05 Copenhagen, Denmark – Parken

7-06 Copenhagen, Denmark – Parken

7-08 Gothenburg, Sweden – Ullevi

7-09 Gothenburg, Sweden – Ullevi

7-15 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA

7-16 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Atlantic Records