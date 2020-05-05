Some songs have a transformation as the riffs and melodies and words and feel coalesce. For Andrea Colburn and Kyle “Mud” Moseley, the Atlanta duo that call themselves Andrea & Mud, that’s what happened with their latest single “Send Your Love My Way,” off their upcoming album Bad News Darlin’, out June 12.

Seeped in spaghetti Western balladry, “Send Your Love My Way” is the fervid love scene in Bad News Darlin’ ’60s pulp soundtrack of dusty, sonic surf transported to another time.

At first, as Kyle “Mud” Moseley was playing the main riff, he was trying to pull together a surf song, but it kept getting soulful. The duo embraced this sound and went with it.

“As soon as the song was finished, lyrically it was clear that this song should be recorded as a bigger type of production for us,” Colburn tells American Songwriter. “It turned out exactly as we had imagined. The cherries on the cake were Mandi Strachota’s backup vocals, Chad Paulin’s trumpet, and Damon Moon’s last-minute addition of the tubular bells.”

Andrea & Mud (Photo: Chandler Galloway)

Tuned into the steel guitar twang of Junior Brown, Mike & the Moonpies, and Sturgill Simpson, Andrea & Mud pull up their “spaghetti” staps and pay homage to early surf and blues, while concocting their own luscious, eccentric rockabilly brew unraveled on Bad News Darlin‘s 11 tracks.

Horns on “Send Your Love My Way” were inspired by memories of Moseley’s grandfather, Jim White, who played trumpet in honky tonks and bars and as a session player around Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

“Kyle says Jimmy used to take him to the honky tonks sometimes when he was real little,” says Colburn. “Maybe that’s why he has such great taste in music.”

Originally, the duo were going to call the track “The Spaghetti Soul Song” but after awhile they realized it was something else. “This is a damn soul song, plain and simple,” says Moseley.

“We love it, [and] we’re so proud of it, and we think most listeners will love it too. We’re also extra proud, because it proves that we cannot be put in a box sonically. We’ll do what we want.”